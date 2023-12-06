Short questions with Dana Perino for Madison Alworth

You've seen us on screen, but have you ever wondered what we're like off-camera?

For the last few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

But that's not all! The fun is just getting started.

This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on New York-based reporter Madison Alworth, a Fox Business Network (FBN) correspondent in New York City. She joined the network in September 2021.

Beginning in 2018, Alworth worked as a reporter and anchor for WTSP in Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida, covering the COVID-19 pandemic, race relations in the United States and breaking business news of the day. Prior to her role there, she served as a producer and on-air reporter for the live-streaming financial news network, Cheddar News.

Previously, Alworth served as an associate producer for NBC

P.S. We have so much more in store for you. Stay tuned each week for new editions of "Short Questions with Dana Perino" — and if there’s a question you want answers to or a suggestion for the person I should interview next, leave a note in the comments section below.

Q: Let’s start with a little background. Where are you from? Where’d you go to school? And what local markets did you work in prior to joining Fox?

MA: I am from a small town in New Jersey called Long Valley. It was the most incredible place to grow up. I went to our public high school, West Morris Central, and then to Yale for college. I believe I was the first person in my high school’s history to get into Yale!

I loved my time there and actually started the television station, YTV, during my four years. It was the best journalism experience I could have asked for and it is still up and running! I hope it's still helping a bunch of future journalists.

From Yale, I went to work at NBC News and the "Today" show as an associate producer in New York City. I then moved on to Cheddar, where I was first a producer and then a correspondent. Finally, I made my way to Tampa, Florida, where I reported for the CBS affiliate there for 2.5 years.

Now I am here!

Q: You are often ‘on assignment’ — chasing a story, traveling the country. I bet by now, you have packing down to a science — but wondering: What’s that one item you always seem to forget when packing for a trip?

MA: Such a fun question! I try to keep my "go bag" packed and ready so that I don’t forget anything.

But for some reason, I seem to often forget travel-size toothpaste! When I am on a work trip, it means quick trips to the drugstore, but if I am on a family vacation, it means stealing toothpaste from my brother.

He would also tell you I forget my toothpaste. Sorry, Ian!

Q: There’s no place like New York — the city that never sleeps! What is your favorite thing about NYC? And what were you most nervous about before moving here?

MA: The food! I love the food of New York City the most. No matter what cuisine you are in the mood for, you can find it here. And it is going to be delicious. It's what I missed the most when I moved to Florida.

Luckily I was moving back to New York City for this job, so I had some experience with the city, but that was also difficult because I knew what I was getting into! I was most nervous about lack of space in apartments. And I was right. New York living is more compact.

But I have decided to reframe it as "cozy." I love my "cozy" apartment.

Q: What is your favorite app on your phone?

MA: Spotify. If I am not working, I am listening to music.

I love to dance, so I always want music on.

Q: If you were to organize a movie marathon featuring your all-time favorite films, what three movies would top your list? Bonus: What snacks would you serve?

MA: Let’s start with snacks , because as I already said, I love food. I would serve buttery popcorn, sour watermelon candy and grapes. Yes, I know the last one is weird, but I like something sweet when I am eating salty food!

My movie marathon would have to include: "She’s the Man," a James Bond Movie, maybe "Never Say Never Again" or "Die Another Day" and rounding it out would be "Pirates of the Caribbean." That was one of our first movies we owned on DVD and my family has watched it countless times together.

"The cellphone has revolutionized the way we work, communicate, connect."

Q: Which American invention do you believe has had the greatest impact on society?

MA: The cellphone. It has revolutionized the way we work, communicate, connect.

Q: Imagine I’m sending you on an epic all-American food road trip. Lobster rolls in Cape Cod, deep dish in Chicago, Gumbo in New Orleans, you get the picture. Which U.S. city do you think would steal the show and what iconic food would be its crowning glory?

MA: I am tempted to say the Pub (Publix) Subs of Florida would reign supreme, but that is too biased. So, instead, I will go with New Jersey bagels! In particular, the bagels from Chester Bagel, in Chester, New Jersey, would win out.

I know everyone loves to talk about New York City bagels … but New Jersey bagels are just as good if not better. There! I said it!

Q: Last book you read?

MA: Last fiction book was "Remarkably Bright Creatures" by Shelby Van Pelt. Dana, if you have not read it yet, you must! I think you would love it.

Last nonfiction book was "When Breath Becomes Air" by Paul Kalanithi. It is a few years old, but I had never gotten around to reading it until this year. Another book I recommend.

You won’t want to put it down and you’ll learn so much about life in the process.

Q: What do you love most about working for Fox News?

MA: There are so many reasons I love working for Fox Business and Fox News. If I have to pick the thing I love most, it has got to be my colleagues. When you interview for a job, it’s all about your skills and experience. You might get to meet some potential future managers in the process, but that is usually it.

But once you’re in the position, I think the biggest factor that will make or break your time there is whether or not you like and respect your colleagues.

I love that I am surrounded by the nicest, smartest, hardest working producers, cameramen, show teams and anchors — like you, Dana.

"I think the biggest factor that will make or break your time [at a new job] is whether or not you like and respect your colleagues."

You don’t pick your colleagues, so a shoutout to the bosses for picking the best coworkers a girl could ask for.

Q: If Elon Musk called you tomorrow with an open seat on the next SpaceX flight, would you go?

MA: No. The risk is too high for me. If space travel becomes as common as commercial plane travel, then yes!

But for now, I’ll stay in this stratosphere.

Q: What's a TV show that you're currently obsessed with or binge-watching?

MA: I am not proud to admit this, but speaking of those great co-workers, one of my producers insisted I watch "Love is Blind" on Netflix. I do not recommend … because it will draw you in and you will not be able to escape!

Binge at your own risk.

Q: You’ve covered a number of big stories since starting here at Fox. Which one stands out to you as your favorite assignment to date and why?

MA: I have a new favorite each month.

Recently, my favorite assignment was covering the Republican primary debate in Simi Valley at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. The venue was stunning and the weight of such coverage was not lost on me. It was tough waking up at 1:30 a.m. local every morning to start work, but it was absolutely worth it.

Q: What is one thing that people would be surprised to learn about you?

MA: Maybe that I am not a morning person? I have a lot of energy and whether I am reporting on TV or meeting up with friends, I am often the most energetic and bubbly person in the room. But when the alarm goes off, it takes me some time to warm up.

I will also snooze three to four times, on a normal day. But I love this job, so I push through those early mornings.

Oh, I also don’t like chocolate.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

To read all of Dana Perino's earlier "Short Questions" interviews for Fox News Digital, check out this (long) list!

For her interview with Nate Foy, click here.

For her interview with Katie Pavlich, click here .

For her interview with 5 New York-based FOX reporters, click here.

For her interview with Guy Benson, click here .

For her interview with Pete Hegseth, click here .

For her interview with Sandra Smith, click here .

For her interview with Nicolas Yannicelli, click here .

For her interview with Abby Hornacek, click here .

For her interview with Elise Bitter, click here .

For her interview with Brian Kilmeade, click here .

For her interview with Kennedy, click here .

For her interview with John Roberts, click here .

For her interview with Janice Dean, click here .

For her interview with Charles Payne, click here .

For her interview with Trey Gowdy, click here .

For her interview with Johnny "Joey" Jones, click here .

For her interview with Bill Melugin, click here .

For her interview with Jimmy Failla, click here .

For her interview with Tyrus, click here .

For her interview with Ainsley Earhardt, click here .

For her interview with Lawrence Jones, click here .

For her interview with Dr. Arash Akhavan, click here .

For her interview with Martha MacCallum, click here .

For her interview with Bret Baier, click here .

For her interview with Kayleigh McEnany, click here .

For her interview with Harold Ford Jr., click here .

For her interview with Shannon Bream, click here .

For her interview with Jessica Tarlov, click here.

For her interview with Leo Terrell, click here .

For her interview with Geraldo Rivera, click here .

For her interview with Clay Travis, click here .

For her interview with Bill Hemmer, click here .

For her interview with Greg Gutfeld, click here .

For her interview with Benjamin Hall, click here .

For her interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro, click here .

For her interview with Jesse Watters, click here .