You've seen us on screen, but have you ever wondered what we're like off-camera?

For the last few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes (and I'm also tossing in some surprise guests now and then!).

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

But that's not all! The fun is just getting started.

This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on Tyrus (George "Tyrus" Murdoch).

Tyrus is a Fox News contributor who joined the network in 2016 and who regularly contributes to FNC’s late-night program "Gutfeld!" (weeknights, 11 p.m.-12 a.m. ET).

P.S. We have so much more in store for you. Stay tuned each week for new editions of "Short Questions with Dana Perino" — and if there’s a question you want answers to or a suggestion for the person I should interview next, leave a note in the comments section below!

Q: What are your most frequently used emojis? (Do you even use emojis?!)

T: ﻿I use the thumbs up.

Q: If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

T: Gamma rays like the Incredible Hulk.

Q: What’s the greatest lesson you’ve learned so far in your life?

T: Failure is the root of success.

Q: Greatest athlete of all time?

T: Jim Brown.

Q: Best piece of advice to give a new dad?

T: Family first.

Q: If you listen to only one song for the rest of your life on repeat, what would it be?

T: Ice Cube's "It was a Good Day."

Q: Do you believe in ghosts?

T: Ghosts, if they are here, don’t bother me. I must scare them.

Q: Biggest pet peeve?

T: Obvious questions.

Q: Do you sing in the shower?

T: I sing in the car.

Q: What would be your last meal?

T: Veal parm.

Q: You won’t leave the house without …

T: My hat.

Q: What’s the greatest challenge you’ve ever had to overcome?

T: Self-doubt.

