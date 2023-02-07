Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

Short questions with Dana Perino

Fox News Channel's Dana Perino serves up short questions — and look who answers!

Dana Perino
By Dana Perino | Fox News

You know us on screen — but what about off? 

I thought it’d be fun to check in with some of your favorite Fox personalities (plus a few surprise appearances!) to learn more about who they are behind the scenes. 

And who’s first on the docket? Hint: He’s rumored to have saved the world …

It’s none other than Jesse Watters. Hope you get a kick out of our Q&A below!

And stay tuned for more — I'll have a revealing new piece each week. 

Dana Perino interviews Jesse Watters — who spills a few secrets. 

Dana Perino interviews Jesse Watters — who spills a few secrets.  (Fox News)

Q: Ideal weekend?

JW: At the beach with the family.

Q: One thing you couldn’t live without? 

JW: My assistant, Johnny Belisario.

Q: Last time you were recognized?  

JW: Five minutes ago. If someone asks me if I’m Jesse Watters, I say, "Why, does he owe you money?"

Q: Worst date you ever went on? 

JW: Never had a bad date. 

Q: What’s your secret for not worrying about the future? It’s very admirable. 

JW: I don’t really have a secret. I just know that everything is going to be fine. Everything‘s always been fine and if it’s not, I’ll fix it.

Q Tell me about your skin care routine. 

JW: I put moisturizer on and then something else in a little small bottle that I forget what the name of it is, but it’s great … and then I’ll go to the FaceGym sometimes. 

Q: Who are your biggest heroes? Pick three. 

JW: Mike Tyson, Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson. Two of them are still my heroes. I think you know what happened with the other one.

Dana Perino currently serves as a co-anchor of "America's Newsroom with Bill Hemmer & Dana Perino"(weekdays 9-11 a.m. ET) and also serves as co-host of "The Five" (weekdays 5-6 p.m. ET) and "Dana Perino's Book Club" on Fox Nation. She joined the network in 2009 as a contributor. Follow her on Twitter@DanaPerino.