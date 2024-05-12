Short questions with Dana Perino for Dr. Nicole Saphier

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

For the last few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

But that's not all! The fun is just getting started.

This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on Dr. Nicole Saphier. She has served as a Fox News Channel (FNC) contributor since 2018, breaking down the latest medical news across all platforms.

In addition, she is the author of Fox News Books’ latest title, "Love, Mom," which shines a light on maternal love with powerful first-person stories from the Fox News family and beyond.

Dr. Saphier is a board-certified radiologist with advanced fellowship training in breast imaging. In addition to her clinical, research and media responsibilities, she holds leadership and advisory positions at the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, New Jersey Department of Health and Radiological Society of New Jersey.

Q: When you were little, what did you want to be when you grew up? Did you always know you wanted to be a doctor, or what drew you to the medical field?

NS: Ever since I can remember, I knew I wanted to be a doctor. What that meant in a child’s mind, I don’t really know.

It wasn’t until I was already in medical school and my grandmother died from advanced breast cancer that I knew my passion would be to dedicate my professional career to early cancer detection and patient advocacy for accessible screening.

Q: What are your thoughts on the role of technology in medicine today? What innovation excites you the most?

NS: The joke around the hospital is that I am the least technologically savvy one around, but that’s just because I am a stickler and don’t like change.

Technology equally excites and terrifies me. In my daily life, I depend immensely on the latest technology to detect cancer using X-ray, ultrasound, nuclear imaging and MRI.

I am most excited about combining imaging and blood tests to maximize our detection capability while reducing false positive rates.

Q: What traits do you think are essential for effective leadership in the medical field?

NS: As physicians, we strive for perfection. Our patients' lives depend on it.

However, we are also human and are imperfect.

"As physicians, we strive for perfection. Our patients' lives depend on it."

To be able to admit and forgive oneself when we are wrong or make an error is very hard to do, but it’s the only way to move forward and provide the best care for our patients while also maintaining our own wellness.

Q: You have a background in medicine, but also in front of the camera. How do you balance these two worlds, and what skills from your medical training do you find most useful in your TV work?

NS: While I have been at Fox News Channel now for over eight years, I am still getting used to the camera. For me, my day job of cancer diagnosis keeps other aspects of life in perspective.

My emotions remain in check, and I pull my habits from academia to ensure that whatever I speak about is backed by data and not influenced by extrinsic forces.

I always want to portray my authentic self.

Q: After experiencing the coronavirus pandemic, how do you think our society is now better prepared for future global crises? What key lessons have we learned?

NS: As a society at large, we now have in place screening and alerting mechanisms that can be reused. The national stockpile of health care supplies has also been replenished.

Newer, efficient methods of bringing medications to market were also developed.

"We now have in place screening and alerting mechanisms that can be reused."

Unfortunately, the level of public distrust in health care institutions that has developed from the mishandling of the pandemic far outweighs any betterment that came from lessons learned.

Q: Moving away from medicine for a moment, what's the most memorable concert or musical performance you've ever attended?

NS: Il Volo, I absolutely love this trio. And when they came out to Scottsdale 15 years ago, they brought me on stage and I danced with one of them while the others sang.

Q: What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

NS: If I could write a letter to my younger self, I would go back to the terrified 17-year-old crying in her pillow with her pregnant belly sticking out.

I would tell her to stop letting the outside noise have such control over her inside feelings.

The only thing that matters is her family and the little boy growing inside of her. She may not feel strong in the moment — but she is stronger than she will ever know and is creating a beautiful life for herself and future family.

Q: If you could hop on a plane right now and go anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

NS: Italy! The Amalfi coast holds a special place in my heart.

I took my oldest son there when he was about nine years old, and we had an amazing time playing on the beach and immersing ourselves in the culture. My younger sons are now that age, so we are heading back to make more memories.

Q: What do you love most about working for Fox News?

NS: I couldn’t be more grateful to Fox for the writing and speaking opportunities that have come with the relationship.

As a doctor, I always want to help people, but I can only see so many patients a day in the hospital.

When I got into patient advocacy, I realized by helping to create legislation I was able to help even more. Now, with a national platform, I am reaching more people than ever.

Q: Fact vs. fiction: Confirm or debunk the following medical myths!

Fact or fiction? I’m relatively healthy, so I don’t need a primary care doctor (PCP).

NS: False! PCPs are great for keeping an eye on all things mental and physical, and a good reminder of cancer screening tests.

Fact or fiction? An apple a day keeps the doctor away.

NS: True (sort of). I eat an apple every mid-morning for the health benefits.

Faction or fiction: Does gum really take 7 years to digest?

NS: Maybe true — but it doesn’t actually digest. It comes right out of the body, whole, within a couple of days.

Fact or fiction? Eating carrots improves your eyesight.

NS: True. Carrots are full of beta carotene, which is essential for forming Vitamin A in the body and the eyes' ability to see in the dark.

Fact or fiction? Going out in the cold weather can give you a cold.

NS: False. Being cold doesn’t give you a cold; rather, it’s caused by common viruses. Viral infections are more frequent in colder weather because people congregate indoors and the virus spreads.

"Although limited, there is some data suggesting pickle juice pre- and post-workout can avoid and help muscle cramps."

Fact or fiction? Ingesting pickle juice can relieve muscle cramps within minutes.

NS: True. Although limited, there is some data suggesting pickle juice pre- and post-workout can avoid and help muscle cramps.

Fact or fiction? The skin is the largest organ in the body.

NS: True — so be sure to take care of it.

