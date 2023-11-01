Short questions with Dana Perino for five New York reporters for FOX

You've seen us on screen, but have you ever wondered what we're like off-camera?

For the last few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

But that's not all! The fun is just getting started.

This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on an amazing group of five New York-based FOX reporters.

They are: Nate Foy, Madison Alworth, CB Cotton, Bryan Llenas and Alexis McAdams.

Keep reading for their fun (and very different) answers to the same batch of questions!

P.S. We have so much more in store for you. Stay tuned each week for new editions of "Short Questions with Dana Perino" — and if there’s a question you want answers to or a suggestion for the person I should interview next, leave a note in the comments section below.

Short questions for Nate Foy

Q: Let’s start with a little background. Where are you from? Where’d you go to school? And what local markets did you work in prior to joining Fox?

NF: I grew up with my three brothers in Westborough, Massachusetts, a relatively small town about 35 miles west of Boston.

After 18 years of competing with, and often losing to, my brothers in sports, I decided to turn my attention to studying sports broadcasting at the University of Miami. My first job out of college was in St. Joseph, Missouri, one of the smallest registered television markets in the country, before my career brought me to Fort Myers, Florida, where I transitioned from sports to news journalism.

I worked in Fort Myers for about six years before arriving at Fox News in February of last year.

Q: You are often ‘on assignment’ — chasing a story, traveling the country. I bet by now, you have packing down to a science — but wondering: What’s that one item you always seem to forget when packing for a trip?

NF: My face wash. I’m always washing my face with hand soap in hotels!

Q: There’s no place like New York — the city that never sleeps! What is your favorite thing about NYC? And what were you most nervous about before moving here?

NF: The level of competition. I believe living in New York, and all the challenges that come with it, will help me unlock my potential personally and professionally. Ironically, the competition level is also what had me the most nervous before moving here! It was quite a surreal experience transitioning from a mid-level market local television job to being office neighbors with Dana Perino in New York City!

"I believe living in New York, and all the challenges that come with it, will help me unlock my potential personally and professionally." — Nate Foy

Q: What is your favorite app on your phone?

NF: Instagram, unfortunately.

Q: If you were to organize a movie marathon featuring your all-time favorite films, what three movies would top your list? Bonus: What snacks would you serve?

NF: Oh, boy. If I had to pick three, they would be "The Prestige,"" Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" and "The Dark Knight." I’d serve extra toasty Cheez-Its and pizza.

Q: Which American invention do you believe has had the greatest impact on society?

NF: This is a tough one. I’m going to go with Eli Whitney’s invention of interchangeable parts — although I am biased, because we are from the same hometown! My elementary school was on Eli Whitney Street.

The atomic bomb is another one that comes to mind. In my lifetime, I would say the invention of social media has had the greatest impact on society and not in a good way.

Q: Imagine I’m sending you on an epic all-American food road trip. Lobster rolls in Cape Cod, deep dish in Chicago, Gumbo in New Orleans, you get the picture. Which U.S. city do you think would steal the show and what iconic food would be its crowning glory?

NF: I think nostalgia plays a factor here, but I’m going to go with Boston’s North End Italian food. New York has incredible food, too, but I haven’t found an area that competes with the North End. Whether its pizza, pasta or seafood, the North End is full of can’t-miss spots!

Q: Last book you read?

NF: "The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment" by Eckhart Tolle.

I’m now reading "The Gulag Archipelago" by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn.

Q: What do you love most about working for Fox News?

NF: Getting to experience history in real time. Reporting on the stories that matter most to our country and world is a blessing I do not take for granted.

Q: If Elon Musk called you tomorrow with an open seat on the next SpaceX flight, would you go?

NF: Absolutely.

Q: What's a TV show that you're currently obsessed with or binge-watching?

NF: I honestly don’t have one right now. My favorite all-time shows are "The OC" and "Game of Thrones."

Q: We just celebrated Halloween. What was your favorite childhood trick-or-treating costume?

NF: Batman.

Q: You’ve covered a number of big stories since starting here at Fox. Which one stands out to you as your favorite assignment to date and why?

NF: The war in Ukraine. It feels weird saying that it’s my favorite, but it was certainly my most meaningful assignment. Interacting with the Ukrainian people during such a difficult and dangerous time provided me with so much perspective and inspiration, not to mention experience that will be valuable while reporting during future conflicts.

Q: What is one thing that people would be surprised to learn about you?

NF: I play a mediocre guitar and have written about 10 original songs.

*** *** *** *** ***

Short questions for Madison Alworth

Q: Let’s start with a little background. Where are you from? Where’d you go to school? And what local markets did you work in prior to joining Fox?

MA: I am from a small town in New Jersey called Long Valley. It was the most incredible place to grow up. I went to our public high school, West Morris Central, and then to Yale for college. I believe I was the first person in my high school’s history to get into Yale! I loved my time there and actually started the television station, YTV, during my four years. It was the best journalism experience I could have asked for and it is still up and running! I hope it's still helping a bunch of future journalists.

From Yale, I went to work at NBC News and the "Today" show as an associate producer in New York City. I then moved on to Cheddar, where I was first a producer and then a correspondent. Finally, I made my way to Tampa, Florida, where I reported for the CBS affiliate there for 2.5 years. Now I am here!

Q: You are often ‘on assignment’ — chasing a story, traveling the country. I bet by now, you have packing down to a science — but wondering: What’s that one item you always seem to forget when packing for a trip?

MA: Such a fun question! I try to keep my "go bag" packed and ready so that I don’t forget anything. But for some reason, I seem to often forget travel-size toothpaste! When I am on a work trip, it means quick trips to the drugstore, but if I am on a family vacation, it means stealing toothpaste from my brother. He would also tell you I forget my toothpaste. Sorry, Ian!

Q: There’s no place like New York — the city that never sleeps! What is your favorite thing about NYC? And what were you most nervous about before moving here?

MA: The food! I love the food of New York City the most. No matter what cuisine you are in the mood for, you can find it here. And it is going to be delicious. It's what I missed the most when I moved to Florida.

Luckily I was moving back to New York City for this job, so I had some experience with the city, but that was also difficult because I knew what I was getting into! I was most nervous about lack of space in apartments. And I was right. New York living is more compact. But I have decided to reframe it as "cozy." I love my "cozy" apartment.

Q: What is your favorite app on your phone?

MA: Spotify. If I am not working, I am listening to music. I love to dance, so I always want music on.

Q: If you were to organize a movie marathon featuring your all-time favorite films, what three movies would top your list? Bonus: What snacks would you serve?

MA: Let’s start with snacks, because as I already said, I love food. I would serve buttery popcorn, sour watermelon candy and grapes. Yes, I know the last one is weird, but I like something sweet when I am eating salty food!

My movie marathon would have to include: "She’s the Man," a James Bond Movie, maybe "Never Say Never Again" or "Die Another Day" and rounding it out would be "Pirates of the Caribbean." That was one of our first movies we owned on DVD and my family has watched it countless times together.

Q: Which American invention do you believe has had the greatest impact on society?

MA: The cellphone. It has revolutionized the way we work, communicate, connect.

Q: Imagine I’m sending you on an epic all-American food road trip. Lobster rolls in Cape Cod, deep dish in Chicago, Gumbo in New Orleans, you get the picture. Which U.S. city do you think would steal the show and what iconic food would be its crowning glory?

MA: I am tempted to say the Pub (Publix) Subs of Florida would reign supreme, but that is too biased. So, instead, I will go with New Jersey bagels! In particular, the bagels from Chester Bagel, in Chester, New Jersey, would win out.

I know everyone loves to talk about New York City bagels … but New Jersey bagels are just as good if not better. There! I said it!

Q: Last book you read?

MA: Last fiction book was "Remarkably Bright Creatures" by Shelby Van Pelt. Dana, if you have not read it yet, you must! I think you would love it.

Last nonfiction book was "When Breath Becomes Air" by Paul Kalanithi. It is a few years old, but I had never gotten around to reading it until this year. Another book I recommend. You won’t want to put it down and you’ll learn so much about life in the process.

"When you interview for a job, it’s all about your skills and experience … But once you’re in the position, I think the biggest factor that will make or break your time there is whether or not you like and respect your colleagues." — Madison Alworth

Q: What do you love most about working for Fox News?

MA: There are so many reasons I love working for Fox Business and Fox News. If I have to pick the thing I love most, it has got to be my colleagues. When you interview for a job, it’s all about your skills and experience. You might get to meet some potential future managers in the process, but that is usually it. But once you’re in the position, I think the biggest factor that will make or break your time there is whether or not you like and respect your colleagues.

I love that I am surrounded by the nicest, smartest, hardest working producers, cameramen, show teams and anchors — like you, Dana.

You don’t pick your colleagues — so a shoutout to the bosses for picking the best coworkers a girl could ask for.

Q: If Elon Musk called you tomorrow with an open seat on the next SpaceX flight, would you go?

MA: No. The risk is too high for me. If space travel becomes as common as commercial plane travel, then yes! But for now, I’ll stay in this stratosphere.

Q: What's a TV show that you're currently obsessed with or binge-watching?

MA: I am not proud to admit this, but speaking of those great co-workers, one of my producers insisted I watch "Love is Blind" on Netflix. I do not recommend … because it will draw you in and you will not be able to escape!

Binge at your own risk.

Q: We just celebrated Halloween. What was your favorite childhood trick-or-treating costume?

MA: For many years I was an "Indian Princess." I am half Indian, my mother is from Pune, India, and I am incredibly proud of my heritage, so much so that I just wanted to dress up in cute Indian outfits rather than wear an actual costume.

Q: You’ve covered a number of big stories since starting here at Fox. Which one stands out to you as your favorite assignment to date and why?

MA: I have a new favorite each month. Recently, my favorite assignment was covering the Republican primary debate in Simi Valley at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. The venue was stunning and the weight of such coverage was not lost on me. It was tough waking up at 1:30 a.m. local every morning to start work, but it was absolutely worth it.

Q: What is one thing that people would be surprised to learn about you?

MA: Maybe that I am not a morning person? I have a lot of energy and whether I am reporting on TV or meeting up with friends, I am often the most energetic and bubbly person in the room. But when the alarm goes off, it takes me some time to warm up … I will also snooze three to four times, on a normal day. But I love this job, so I push through those early mornings.

Oh, I also don’t like chocolate.

*** *** *** *** ***

Short questions for CB Cotton

Q: Let’s start with a little background. Where are you from? Where’d you go to school? And what local markets did you work in prior to joining Fox?

CBC: I’m a proud North Carolinian! I was born in Hickory, North Carolina, and raised in Jacksonville, North Carolina. I’m a first-generation college student and went to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Go Heels!). I’m eternally grateful for my family and the wonderful people in the great state of North Carolina who made me the woman I am today.

Prior to joining Fox, I was a journalist in eastern North Carolina, Nashville, Tennessee, and Denver, Colorado. I claim all those locations as "second homes" too. Ha!

Q: You are often ‘on assignment’ — chasing a story, traveling the country. I bet by now, you have packing down to a science — but wondering: What’s that one item you always seem to forget when packing for a trip?

CBC: I can pack for a week-long trip in about 10 minutes now! There’s definitely a method to traveling on a moment's notice, and you get good at it with this job. I always seem to forget my travel-sized perfume, though, which is a bummer. (Who doesn’t like to smell fragrant?!)

Q: There’s no place like New York — the city that never sleeps! What is your favorite thing about NYC? And what were you most nervous about before moving here?

CBC: I love how vibrant and lively the city is. At any hour of the day, there are always people moving about. I remember visiting as a young girl and thinking, "Wow. I hope to live here someday." I feel incredibly blessed and thankful to God and my family for guiding my path. It was not easy!

Q: What is your favorite app on your phone?

CBC: Spotify. I love rock and blues music.

"I feel incredibly blessed and thankful to God and my family for guiding my path. It was not easy! " — CB Cotton

Q: If you were to organize a movie marathon featuring your all-time favorite films, what three movies would top your list? Bonus: What snacks would you serve?

CBC: Tough question. I love science fiction. I’d say any "Star Trek" or "Jurassic Park" film. My dad and I have similar tastes. I also love documentaries about the natural world and old civilizations. For any movie night, you’ve got to have the big three: pizza, sushi and popcorn.

Q: Which American invention do you believe has had the greatest impact on society?

CBC: The internet. Undoubtedly.

Q: Imagine I’m sending you on an epic all-American food road trip. Lobster rolls in Cape Cod, deep dish in Chicago, Gumbo in New Orleans — you get the picture. Which U.S. city do you think would steal the show and what iconic food would be its crowning glory?

CBC: Eastern North Carolina for its BBQ (it’s so unique!) and Nashville, Tennessee, for its hot chicken.

Q: Last book you read?

CBC: "The Terminal Man" by Michael Crichton

Q: What do you love most about working for Fox News?

CBC: I love being here because when you raise your hand for an opportunity — you’re taken up on it. I also love all of my mentors.

Q: If Elon Musk called you tomorrow with an open seat on the next SpaceX flight, would you go?

CBC: Yes, yes and yes! I believe space exploration may be crucial for humanity’s posterity.

Q: What's a TV show that you're currently obsessed with or binge-watching?

CBC: "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

Q: We just celebrated Halloween. What was your favorite childhood trick-or-treating costume?

CBC: I always loved dressing up as characters in Disney movies. One of my best friends and I went as Peter Pan and Wendy one year during college — it was so fun!

Q: You’ve covered a number of big stories since starting here at Fox. Which one stands out to you as your favorite assignment to date and why?

CBC: I’m not sure that I have a favorite assignment. They all resonate with me for different reasons. By far, the saddest assignment I’ve had thus far during my time at Fox News has by far been the Nashville Covenant School shooting. I had just started at the network and was still adjusting to my role as a national correspondent. It was hard to see a community — especially one I used to call home — struck with such grief and heartache.

I also covered the Boulder King Soopers shooting during my time in local news back in Colorado — the Nashville shooting renewed a lot of anxiety.

Q: What is one thing that people would be surprised to learn about you?

CBC: I play guitar and enjoy learning new languages.

*** *** *** *** ***

Short questions for Bryan Llenas

Q: Let’s start with a little background. Where are you from? Where’d you go to school? And what local markets did you work in prior to joining Fox?

BL: I was born in New York City, but moved to South Florida when I was just four years old.

I grew up in Boca Raton, Florida. I graduated in 2010 from the University of Miami and was offered a job here at Fox News thanks to an internship in the summer of 2009. I wanted to learn how to write for the web and become a better all around multimedia reporter. I had no intention of staying long — because I wanted to jump to a local TV station.

Summer of 2013 — I was sent to cover Pope Benedict’s resignation. Turned out to be my big break! My first hit was in Rome with Shepard Smith. I also did an hour of TV with local FOX stations, came back to NYC and was offered a contract. The rest is history!

Q: You are often ‘on assignment’ — chasing a story, traveling the country. I bet by now, you have packing down to a science — but wondering: What’s that one item you always seem to forget when packing for a trip?

BL: I always seem to forget travel hairspray. Somehow or another, my hair ends up in a disaster in all the elements and frankly, it’s that little bottle of hairspray that saves the day.

Q: There’s no place like New York — the city that never sleeps! What is your favorite thing about NYC? And what were you most nervous about before moving here?

BL: Whoa. This is tough. Best thing about New York City is without a doubt the food scene. There is always a new spot to eat and explore. I think the biggest worry I had was just surviving financially. I wasn’t sure how I would survive day to day. It was a precarious first year or two … but 13 years later, I’ve managed! (Double income at home certainly helps.)

"Best thing about New York City is without a doubt the food scene. There is always a new spot to eat and explore." — Bryan Llenas

Q: What is your favorite app on your phone?

BL: Favorite app on your phone — is the camera app. I love taking photos of the world around me. My current camera roll on my phone has 273,373 photos!

Q: If you were to organize a movie marathon featuring your all-time favorite films, what three movies would top your list? Bonus: What snacks would you serve?

BL: Snack — it’s a bowl of popcorn mixed with a box of bunch-a-crunch!

All-time three favorite movies — wow. This is impossible, but top three: "Saving Private Ryan," "Home Alone," "Coming to America."

The other ones I love: "Jurassic Park," "Ghost," "The Green Mile," the "Harry Potter" series, the "Lord of the Rings" series.

Q: Which American invention do you believe has had the greatest impact on society?

BL: Telephone? Lightbulb? Internet? It’s a bit of a toss-up, but ultimately I’m going to say the internet.

Honorable mention? Anesthesia!

Q: Imagine I’m sending you on an epic all-American food road trip. Lobster rolls in Cape Cod, deep dish in Chicago, Gumbo in New Orleans — you get the picture. Which U.S. city do you think would steal the show and what iconic food would be its crowning glory?

BL: It’s New York City and it’s the pizza. A slice at Joe’s and a Prince Street square pepperoni slice.

Honorable mention: Miami — a warm guava pastry after a plate of ropa vieja with plantains, white rice and black beans.

Q: Last book you read?

BL: Last book I fully read: Tana French’s "The Searcher."

Currently listening to audiobooks: John Grisham’s "The Firm" and "Never Finished" by David Goggins.

I have a habit of not finishing books midway through — "Evicted" by Matthew Desmond. And "The Dressmakers of Auschwitz."

Q: What do you love most about working for Fox News?

BL: It’s the culture. The us against the world mentality. The teamwork mindset. The free flow of ideas. Feel free to hold an opinion, have an idea and say it without fear of repercussion or being ostracized.

Q: If Elon Musk called you tomorrow with an open seat on the next SpaceX flight, would you go?

BL: Yes. This would be the ultimate case of FOMO. Being one of the few humans to ever see space and our planet from that vantage point — is just too good of an opportunity to deny.

I also think Musk’s track record with SpaceX is much better than his track record with Twitter/X.

Q: What's a TV show that you're currently obsessed with or binge-watching?

BL: "Invasion" – sci-fi alien show on Apple TV.

"The Morning Show" – Apple TV – because it’s one of the few shows Kyle is willing to watch with me.

Q: We just celebrated Halloween. What was your favorite childhood trick-or-treating costume?

BL: The Lion King. I was Scar. Kyle was Zazu. The costumes were intense — Broadway-esque.

We ran into Bill Hemmer at a party who was dressed head to toe — as The Mad Hatter.

Q: You’ve covered a number of big stories since starting here at Fox. Which one stands out to you as your favorite assignment to date and why?

BL: It was the summer of love. Summer of 2020. COVID-19 and the George Floyd protests. I spent many long nights from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. reporting in the streets of New York City during an incredibly intense time for our nation and our city. Covering the pandemic and the protests at the same time was surreal.

Q: What is one thing that people would be surprised to learn about you?

BL: I’m a low-key gamer. I love video games. I think the game systems are incredibly realistic and fun. Love a good game on PS5, from "MLB: The Show" to "God of War" to "Spiderman 2." I seldom get time to play, but I try to get it in when I can.

*** *** *** *** ***Short questions for Alexis McAdams

Q: Let’s start with a little background. Where are you from? Where’d you go to school? And what local markets did you work in prior to joining Fox?

AMcA: I grew up in the Chicago area and graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism from Illinois State University. Best decision I made while in school! Before coming to Fox News, I worked as a reporter and anchor in Rockford, Illinois; Indianapolis, Indianapolis; and Chicago, Illinois.

Q: You are often ‘on assignment’ — chasing a story, traveling the country. I bet by now, you have packing down to a science — but wondering: What’s that one item you always seem to forget when packing for a trip?

AMcA: I always forget my body wash, lol. Then, I go to Walmart when I get to my destination and pick up what I left behind.

Q: There’s no place like New York — the city that never sleeps! What is your favorite thing about NYC? And what were you most nervous about before moving here?

AMcA: I love exploring the different neighborhoods and trying all of the great restaurants. Every neighborhood of New York feels like you are in a new city.

I also really enjoy Central Park. I was most nervous about meeting people and figuring out how to get around the city on the subway because I am terrible with directions. But I have the hang of it now — on most days!

Q: What is your favorite app on your phone?

AMcA: My favorite app is Instagram. Seem to be on it way too often! But I like to post my stories and connect with viewers on there.

Q: If you were to organize a movie marathon featuring your all-time favorite films, what three movies would top your list? Bonus: What snacks would you serve?

AMcA: "Lawless," "Goodfellas" and "Mystic Pizza." Random lineup.

Would serve buffalo chicken dip, nachos, and pizza.

Q: Which American invention do you believe has had the greatest impact on society?

AMcA: Electricity! Powered countless changes.

Q: Imagine I’m sending you on an epic all-American food road trip. Lobster rolls in Cape Cod, deep dish in Chicago, Gumbo in New Orleans — you get the picture. Which U.S. city do you think would steal the show and what iconic food would be its crowning glory?

AMcA: Even though I love Chicago pizza, I do think New York City has the best pizza and food scene in the country. So many choices and different cuisines.

Q: Last book you read?

AMcA: "Outliers: The Story of Success" by Malcolm Gladwell.

Q: What do you love most about working for Fox News?

AMcA: The best thing about working at Fox News is that they reward you for your hard work — so if you continue to show up for the team and ask for opportunities and earn them, you will get a chance.

Q: If Elon Musk called you tomorrow with an open seat on the next SpaceX flight, would you go?

AMcA: Yes, that would be an opportunity I could not pass up.

"If you continue to show up for the team and ask for opportunities and earn them, you will get a chance." — Alexis McAdams

Q: What's a TV show that you're currently obsessed with or binge-watching?

AMcA: I love the Netflix series "Virgin River."

My TV has definitely asked me if I was still watching as I binge the season in an afternoon.

Q: We just celebrated Halloween. What was your favorite childhood trick-or-treating costume?

AMcA: My favorite costume was Glinda the Good Witch from "The Wizard of Oz." The costume was handsewn by a seamstress in my mom’s small hometown. She did a great job. No one else had a costume quite like it that year!

Q: You’ve covered a number of big stories since starting here at Fox. Which one stands out to you as your favorite assignment to date and why?

AMcA: I have traveled across the country and even overseas while reporting with Fox News. One of my most impactful assignments was reporting at the Ukrainian/Polish border on the refugee crisis as families tried to escape Russian troops. I will never forget talking to those families who left with just the clothes on their back to try and escape. Felt my reporting was very important to let people across the world know what was truly happening.

Also, enjoyed my assignment at the Iowa State Fair covering all the presidential hopefuls moving through. Very interesting to talk with voters about their main issues, watch the candidates interact with voters, and find out and see who voters want to see lead the country next.

Q: What is one thing that people would be surprised to learn about you?

AMcA: I am very competitive. Grew up playing travel soccer and ran both cross country and track throughout high school.



