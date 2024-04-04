Short questions with Dana Perino for Joe Concha

You've seen us on screen, but have you ever wondered what we're like off-camera?

For the last few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

But that's not all! The fun is just getting started.

This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on Joe Concha, a Fox News contributor who joined the network in 2020.

He appears on programs across Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network (FBN) to provide commentary and insight on current events. He is a regular guest on numerous shows, including "Fox & Friends," "The Big Saturday Show," "Varney & Co." and "Outnumbered."

P.S. We have so much more in store for you. Stay tuned each week for new editions of "Short Questions with Dana Perino" — and if there’s a question you want answers to or a suggestion for the person I should interview next, leave a note in the comments section below.

Q: When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

JC: The goal was to play third base for the New York Yankees and be a meteorologist on TV during the off-season. No, really...

Q: You are the father of two busy kiddos, Cameron and Liam. I’ve noticed on your social media how active they are — from rock climbing to soccer to basketball. In your opinion, what are some of the lifelong lessons you think sports teach kids?

JC: Sports give you three things.

It teaches discipline. It provides memories that last a lifetime. But it's the bonding and camaraderie that you have with your teammates is what I want them to experience most.

To this day, I still get together with my old high school teammates to regale them about our championships.

And in an age of bullying, power in numbers is a good thing.

Q: You are a politics junkie. If you could invite any three U.S. presidents, living or dead, to a dinner party, who would they be?

JC: Ooooh. Great question. I'd go Kennedy. Reagan. Trump.

"I'd skip the politics and go right to talking about what guys talk about at dinner: sports."

All three had connections to football: Jack played at Harvard. Reagan played The Gipper. Trump owned the New Jersey Generals of the old USFL.

I'd skip the politics and go right to talking about what guys talk about at dinner: sports.

Q: Speaking of dinner parties, last year I hosted one where everyone had to come ready to share their own "unpopular opinion." For example, "Bruce Springsteen's music is overrated," or, "Football, not baseball, is truly America’s sport." What unpopular opinion would you have brought to my dinner party?

JC: Bill Clinton was a great president. Didn't see that coming, did you?

And yes, everyone thinks of Monica first. That was insanely stupid and ego-driven to do what he did with an intern in an Oval Office.

But when looking at his record, he — along with the House GOP — achieved a balanced budget and surpluses. He declared that big government was over.

"The border was secure. We were at peace."

He ended welfare as we know it.

The economy was strong. Unemployment was low. Crime was low.

The border was secure. We were at peace.

That's a hell of a record, but he blew his legacy with the ultimate unforced error that was the Monica affair.

Q: What is one thing that people would be surprised to learn about you?

JC: I'm a trivia freak and to the point I DVR "Jeopardy" every night — a show I remember seeing you on once.

But you can ask Jesse Watters. I'm basically unbeatable in his "Sink or Swim" mini-game show he plays on his program on Fridays. I used to even host trivia contests during my days in Hoboken.

At first, it was to meet girls, but it morphed into true love from there.

If looking for a runner-up, I collect refrigerator magnets during every vacation we take.

Q: You are a huge baseball fan. What’s the most memorable game you’ve ever attended?

JC: Honestly, it wasn't a game. I went to Emerson College in Boston my freshman year before transferring out. Great school to learn broadcasting, but the urban environment wasn't my jam, so I left for Maryland and its gorgeous campus instead.

"Had the place all to myself. That's the kind of thing you don't forget."

But when I was at Emerson, my dorm was steps from Fenway Park. And one winter day, I was walking by and saw a garage door open leading to centerfield. So I just began walking into the stadium, thinking someone was going to stop me. It didn't happen.

Touched the Green Monster. Simulated some at-bats. Had the place all to myself. That's the kind of thing you don't forget.

Q: Which historical figure do you think would be really funny on X?

JC: You gotta go Winston Churchill here. The guy had bourbon for breakfast.

And studies show that alcohol increases the size of the "send" button by 89%...

Q: If you had a boat, what would you name it?

JC: I was just telling a friend about this: It's a tie between "Off the Hook" and "Liquid Courage."

Now if I only could afford a boat.

Q: What writing advice would you offer aspiring columnists who are aiming to enhance their craft?

JC: Do it every day. Keep a journal. Share your work and get feedback, good and bad.

And research it like a Navy SEAL would take to training.

Be authentic. Don't use words you would never use at happy hour.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

To read all of Dana Perino's earlier "Short Questions" interviews for Fox News Digital, check out this (long) list!

For her interview with David L. Bahnsen, click here.

For her interview with Dagen McDowell, click here .

For her interview with Lydia Hu, click here.

For her interview with Brian Brenberg, click here .

For her interview with Jackie DeAngelis, click here .

For her interview with Claudia Cowan, click here.

For her interview with Max Gorden, click here .

For her interview with Jared Cohen, click here .

For her interview with William La Jeunesse, click here .

For her interview with Matt Finn, click here .

For her interview with Rich Edson, click here .

For her interview with Gov. Chris Sununu, click here .

For her interview with Ross Rayburn, click here .

For her interview with Mark Meredith, click here .

For her interview with Emily Compagno, click here .

For her interview with Chad Pergram, click here.

For her interview with Mike Emanuel, click here.

For her interview with Gillian Turner, click here .

For her interview with Madison Alworth, click here .

For her interview with Nate Foy, click here .

For her interview with Laura Ingraham, click here.

For her interview with five New York FOX reporters, click here .

For her interview with Katie Pavlich, click here .

For her interview with Guy Benson, click here .

For her interview with Pete Hegseth, click here .

For her interview with Sandra Smith, click here .

For her interview with Nicolas Yannicelli, click here .

For her interview with Abby Hornacek, click here .

For her interview with Elise Bitter, click here .

For her interview with Brian Kilmeade, click here .

For her interview with Kennedy, click here .

For her interview with John Roberts, click here .

For her interview with Janice Dean, click here .

For her interview with Charles Payne, click here .

For her interview with Trey Gowdy, click here .

For her interview with Johnny "Joey" Jones, click here .

For her interview with Bill Melugin, click here .

For her interview with Jimmy Failla, click here .

For her interview with Tyrus, click here .

For her interview with Ainsley Earhardt, click here .

For her interview with Lawrence Jones, click here .

For her interview with Dr. Arash Akhavan, click here .

For her interview with Martha MacCallum, click here .

For her interview with Bret Baier, click here .

For her interview with Kayleigh McEnany, click here .

For her interview with Harold Ford Jr., click here .

For her interview with Shannon Bream, click here .

For her interview with Jessica Tarlov, click here.

For her interview with Leo Terrell, click here .

For her interview with Geraldo Rivera, click here .

For her interview with Clay Travis, click here

For her interview with Bill Hemmer, click here .

For her interview with Greg Gutfeld, click here .

For her interview with Benjamin Hall, click here .

For her interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro, click here .

For her interview with Jesse Watters, click here .