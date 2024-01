Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

For a number of months now, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

But as you may recall, I did promise to throw in some surprise appearances here and there!

This week I wanted to introduce you to Ross Rayburn, a Peloton instructor and scholar of physical healing.

Ross has traveled to more than 30 countries to teach — and loves connecting people with diverse backgrounds through yoga. In his classes, he invites people "to tap into their authentic selves through movement, exploring the strength of the human spirit along the way," as he notes in his bio.

He's also the author of a new book, "Turning Inward: The Practice of Introversion for a Calm, Joyful, Authentic Life" (Jan. 9, 2024, Hachette Go).

Read on to learn more about him and find out his terrific insights into life, yoga, meditation and wellness.

(You can also listen to my interview with him here!)

Q: You were born in Texas — what is your favorite food from the Lone Star State?

RR: It used to be Whataburger, but now I’m mostly vegetarian/pesca … so my favorite food is hummus.

But shoutout to Blue Bell. I just don’t like sweets.

Q: Best random account to follow on Instagram that always makes you laugh?

RR: @dadsaysjokes.

Q: How can someone remember the need to take a deep breath and turn inward to reset in the moment they need it? For me, I feel like I remember too late!

RR: It’s never too late. When you remember, you remember.

And the good news is, you start to remember sooner and sometimes so soon it’s before.

Q: Is social media destructive to turning inward — if you’re itching for the dopamine hit from scrolling or hurting from a comment (especially from people you don’t even know)? How can one best turn that churn off in your head?

RR: There’s a lot there.

Let me say it this way: Thoughts cannot be stopped. Even moments of slow, refined, apparent stillness are noticed (thus thought about).

"Aim for proximity to and recurrence of apparent stillness."

So aim for proximity to and recurrence of apparent stillness. And re: social media, it’s destructive if it’s harmful.

If, however, your relationship with it is mindful and you use it when it affirms you, relaxes you or just gives you an escape — then just note that time as useful and mindful and use that later when you need it; and note the times when it’s harmful and try to do less of that.

Ultimately, see if this method gives you agency and power.

Q: You decided to write — gently — about political discord. What is your best advice for dealing with this?

RR: Read my book.

Q: Best three quick tips for dealing with sadness, anger and fear?

RR: Quick answer is that everyone must skeptically authenticate it for themselves.

For sadness, find something that elicits wonder (like a sunset).

For anger, find some way to be courageous in service.

For fear, find a way to generate sincere compassion.

Q: I titled my last book "Everything Will Be Okay" because I truly believe it’s a phrase that can resonate with everyone. In your new book, you describe a turning point in your life when your acting coach told you that you’d be OK. Tell me why that's had such an effect on you?

RR: Forgive the avoidance, but this is such a good question I’d refer to the intro chapter and then all of "Turning Inward."

Q: If you could invite any celebrity or historical figure to join your yoga class, who would it be and why?

RR: I’d choose two: Jesus and Buddha. And it would be to talk after class about how they think we’re doing today.

Q: If you were to design a special yoga class for animals, which animals do you think would be the most enthusiastic yogis?

RR: Dogs, of course.

Q: Imagine you are forming a team to compete in the ultimate escape room competition. Who would you want by your side? Name 3 additional Peloton instructors to join you, regardless of their fitness discipline.

RR: I would have so many choices … but if I had to choose three: Tunde Oyeneyin (force of nature), Matt Wilpers (problem solver) and Adrian Williams (for more reasons to list in short questions).

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

To read all of Dana Perino's earlier "Short Questions" interviews for Fox News Digital, check out this (long) list!

For her interview with Mark Meredith, click here.

For her interview with Emily Compagno, click here.

For her interview with Chad Pergram, click here.

For her interview with Mike Emanuel, click here.

For her interview with Gillian Turner, click here .

For her interview with Madison Alworth, click here .

For her interview with Nate Foy, click here .

For her interview with Laura Ingraham, click here.

For her interview with five New York FOX reporters, click here .

For her interview with Katie Pavlich, click here .

For her interview with Guy Benson, click here .

For her interview with Pete Hegseth, click here .

For her interview with Sandra Smith, click here .

For her interview with Nicolas Yannicelli, click here .

For her interview with Abby Hornacek, click here .

For her interview with Elise Bitter, click here .

For her interview with Brian Kilmeade, click here .

For her interview with Kennedy, click here .

For her interview with John Roberts, click here .

For her interview with Janice Dean, click here .

For her interview with Charles Payne, click here .

For her interview with Trey Gowdy, click here .

For her interview with Johnny "Joey" Jones, click here .

For her interview with Bill Melugin, click here .

For her interview with Jimmy Failla, click here .

For her interview with Tyrus, click here .

For her interview with Ainsley Earhardt, click here .

For her interview with Lawrence Jones, click here .

For her interview with Dr. Arash Akhavan, click here .

For her interview with Martha MacCallum, click here .

For her interview with Bret Baier, click here .

For her interview with Kayleigh McEnany, click here .

For her interview with Harold Ford Jr., click here .

For her interview with Shannon Bream, click here .

For her interview with Jessica Tarlov, click here.

For her interview with Leo Terrell, click here .

For her interview with Geraldo Rivera, click here .

For her interview with Clay Travis, click here .

For her interview with Bill Hemmer, click here .

For her interview with Greg Gutfeld, click here .

For her interview with Benjamin Hall, click here .

For her interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro, click here .

For her interview with Jesse Watters, click here .