Short questions with Dana Perino for Emily Compagno

You've seen us on screen, but have you ever wondered what we're like off-camera?

For the last few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

But that's not all! The fun is just getting started.

This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on Emily Compagno. She is currently a co-host of "Outnumbered" on FOX News Channel and joined the network as a contributor in Dec. 2018.

She's also the host of FOX News Audio’s "The FOX True Crime Podcast with Emily Compagno." Each week, she shares stories of survival, solved and unsolved murders, America’s most wanted killers, missing persons and celebrity crime trials.

P.S. We have so much more in store for you. Stay tuned each week for new editions of "Short Questions with Dana Perino" — and if there’s a question you want answers to or a suggestion for the person I should interview next, leave a note in the comments section below.

Q: You are one of the most energetic and optimistic people I’ve ever met. What’s your secret to living life to the fullest?

EC: Faith, gratitude and inherent joy.

And a large battery pack attached to my side ...

Q: If you could use one word to describe America, what would it be and why?

EC: Freedom! The freedom to exercise our spirit of independence, to live fully and without encumbrances, to avail ourselves of all America has to offer, because we are indeed the Land of the Free — thanks to the protection of the Brave.

Q: Let’s talk cars. I don’t know much about cars and admittedly, don’t drive very often. Could you share what car you have and where your love of antique cars came from?

EC: Yesss! We have to get you in my shotgun! I have a 1972 Ford Mach1 named Malosa.

When I bought her in 2006, the original 351 Cleveland engine kept her going for another 10 years. Then I dropped in a 408 stoker, and a few years ago the amazing combat vets at Innovation Performance Technologies gave Malosa the total overhaul she deserved.

She now has a 5.0 GEN2 Coyote Aluminator engine, and a T-56 6-speed manual transmission with a 9-inch setback shifter (save the manuals!). The Richard Petty team did all the paint, body work and sheet metal work.

The Dakota Digital Gauges were personalized for me by Redline Gauge Works. Instead of the usual running Ford pony, the silhouette of my best friend, my Doberman Pinscher Duchess, adorns the gauge panel.

"We have to get you in my shotgun! I have a 1972 Ford Mach1 named Malosa."

The only thing almost as fast as Malosa was Duchess! And now her spirit rides with me from pup heaven. The fuel filler cap and shifter knob were custom designed and built by Elia Popov of J.E.M. F/X Inc. (They're the guys who do all the Super Bowl and Hollywood pyrotechnics!) The cap has a perfect rendering of Duchess’ sweet face laser-etched with "Duchess" engraved.

The shifter knob has a laser-etched Raider Nation sugar skull (because once a Raider, always a Raider). As a final touch, the center of the steering wheel has a Raider Nation shield embedded on it, courtesy of the Build Team (an upgrade from their joke Chevrolet steering wheel cover they initially surprised me with). As a final, but most important detail, she has flames on the outside!

I can now add "award-winning" — she won both First Place and Judges' Choice awards at the Dream Ride Car Show this summer, one of the biggest car shows in the U.S.!

Q: Best concert or musician you’ve ever seen in person?

EC: Def Leppard, of course!

Q: You have an incredibly dynamic resume. From being an NFL cheerleader to a criminal defense attorney to now a TV anchor, it’s clear you must be open to change. How do you embrace and navigate surprises or unexpected turns in life?

EC: Always walk by faith. All things work for the good of those who love the Lord, and He has ordered all our steps!

On the earthly side, follow your dreams, listen to your heart and never give up. You are always enough!

Q: Share a story about someone who exemplified honor in your eyes.

EC: My parents! My father, John, was a commander in the U.S. Navy and the youngest son of immigrants from Sicily.

He led an incredible life of honor by saving lives as a physician, now retired, and today makes lives more delicious as a current winemaker (gotta try our family's Ardiri wine!).

All he accomplished and all his service was due to his and his family's sacrifices, hard work, effort and education.

"I am who I am, where I am and all I am because of the examples they have set and because of their love and support for me."

My mother, Katherine, is a brave breast cancer survivor and the strongest woman I know — and the most loving, nurturing, present mother ever who has led a life of honor serving and inspiring others every day.

She is also a genealogist, and has shared our family history and our legacies of military service, culture and honor with me my entire life.

I am who I am, where I am and all I am because of the examples they have set and because of their love and support for me.

Q: You are so involved with various charities and philanthropic endeavors. It’s inspiring. Could you spotlight a few that you work with and hold near to your heart?

EC: There are so many I love. So I'll focus on my very favorite ones involving dogs — for you, my dear!

K9 Hurricane's Heroes: This group provides retired law enforcement and military dogs with subsidized veterinary care so they can live the long and healthy life they deserve. This one is closest to my heart! Founded by U.S. Secret Service retired K9 agent Marshall Mirarchi.

Pawsitive Change: Creates hope and opportunity for incarcerated people and rescued dogs so both may find a path home. Founded by the incredible Zach Skow. There are no words for how life-changing and lifesaving — for two-legged and four-legged participants — this program is.

Pilots ‘n’ Paws: Volunteer pilots transport rescue pups out of kill shelters and/or to their "furever" homes! A wonderful org with a fantastic calendar you can buy, too! Founded by animal lover (and Doberman mom!) Debi Boies and pilot Jon Wehrenberg.

Throwaway Dogs Project: Turns misunderstood and rescue dogs into working LEO canines (and Fire Dept arson K9 sniffer dogs!). Founded by the amazing Carol Skaziak, who has saved dozens of dogs and countless lives, thanks to their tireless work.

Dogs for Our Brave: Saving two lives at once by providing professionally trained service dogs at no cost to veterans who have suffered debilitating injury or illness while in service to our country. Founded by patriot Andy Gladstein. This org saves so many lives and changes so many and wins the biggest heart award from me!

Spike's K9 Fund: Protecting our nation's working dogs, providing custom-fit ballistic vests, protective equipment, medical cost assistance, and access to top-of-the-line training programs. This org is incredibly impressive and effective with the tangible impact of working K9s, and its importance cannot be overstated. Founded by James Hatch, retired Special Forces operator.

Q: You used to commute cross-country for work each week from the West Coast. Any secret travel tips for sleeping on long flights? And for how to pack (and unpack) efficiently and effectively?

EC: Earplugs, eye mask, noise-canceling headphones, cozy socks, plenty of hydrating creams — and less is more!

"Pack basics with a matching palette so you can mix and match; wear all your largest and heaviest clothes on the plane."

One travel shawl keeps you warm and cozy (mine is alpaca, from the LEO-owned and operated Stoneberg Alpaca Farm in Oregon, as are my alpaca cozy socks. I do not walk in them — they are only on my feet while I am in the seat).

Pack basics with a matching palette so you can mix and match; wear all your largest and heaviest clothes on the plane (yes, I'm that guy in a winter coat, boots and a large fedora); and if you must check your bag, don't forget to keep all your essentials in your carry-on (that includes your swimsuit regardless of season, and a simple, wrinkle-free LBD!).

Q: How do you honor and respect those who have served in the military or other honorable professions?

EC: Fly Old Glory at your home! Shine that blue light bulb over your front porch. Be vocal about your support so that you serve as a model for others that gratitude is real and patriotism thrives.

Support veteran/LEO/1R-owned businesses. Support smart legislation that directly benefits those communities.

And I'm always here as a resource for those small businesses and/or nonprofits if you want to volunteer or donate, so you know you are directly helping the needs of the veteran/1R communities.

Q: Happy hour cocktail of choice?

EC: Prosecco! There is always something to celebrate — salute!

Q: How do you define success?

EC: Leading a purpose-driven life while honoring God and serving others, surrounded by loved ones, supported by deep, connective relationships, maintaining internal peace and laughing every day with your other half.

Add in strong coffee, good books on the shelves, a family recipe on the stove, nature right outside your front door and a four-legged best friend — and success just turned into heaven.

