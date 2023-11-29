Short questions with Dana Perino for Nate Foy

You've seen us on screen, but have you ever wondered what we're like off-camera?

For the last few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

But that's not all! The fun is just getting started.

This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on New York-based FOX reporter Nate Foy, who joined the network in Feb. 2022. He's been contributing to FNC’s coverage of the Israel-Hamas war and the recent hostage negotiations. He's also reported on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has provided live reporting on the mass shooting that took place in Buffalo, New York, where 10 people were killed.

P.S. We have so much more in store for you. Stay tuned each week for new editions of "Short Questions with Dana Perino" — and if there’s a question you want answers to or a suggestion for the person I should interview next, leave a note in the comments section below.

Q: Let’s start with a little background. Where are you from? Where did you go to school? And what local markets did you work in prior to joining Fox?

NF: I grew up with my three brothers in Westborough, Massachusetts, a relatively small town about 35 miles west of Boston.

After 18 years of competing with, and often losing to, my brothers in sports, I decided to turn my attention to studying sports broadcasting at the University of Miami. My first job out of college was in St. Joseph, Missouri, one of the smallest registered television markets in the country, before my career brought me to Fort Myers, Florida, where I transitioned from sports to news journalism.

I worked in Fort Myers for about six years before arriving at Fox News in February of last year.

Q: You are often ‘on assignment’ — chasing a story, traveling the country. I bet by now, you have packing down to a science — but wondering: What’s that one item you always seem to forget when packing for a trip?

NF: My face wash. I’m always washing my face with hand soap in hotels!

Q: There’s no place like New York — the city that never sleeps. What is your favorite thing about NYC? And what were you most nervous about before moving here?

NF: The level of competition. I believe living in New York, and all the challenges that come with it, will help me unlock my potential personally and professionally. Ironically, the competition level is also what had me the most nervous before moving here! It was quite a surreal experience transitioning from a mid-level market local television job to being office neighbors with Dana Perino in New York City!

"I believe living in New York, and all the challenges that come with it, will help me unlock my potential personally and professionally." — Nate Foy

Q: What is your favorite app on your phone?

NF: Instagram, unfortunately.

Q: If you were to organize a movie marathon featuring your all-time favorite films, what three movies would top your list? Bonus: What snacks would you serve?

NF: Oh, boy. If I had to pick three, they would be "The Prestige,"" Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" and "The Dark Knight." I’d serve extra toasty Cheez-Its and pizza.

Q: Which American invention do you believe has had the greatest impact on society?

NF: This is a tough one. I’m going to go with Eli Whitney’s invention of interchangeable parts — although I am biased, because we are from the same hometown! My elementary school was on Eli Whitney Street.

The atomic bomb is another one that comes to mind. In my lifetime, I would say the invention of social media has had the greatest impact on society and not in a good way.

Q: Imagine I’m sending you on an epic all-American food road trip. Lobster rolls in Cape Cod, deep dish in Chicago, Gumbo in New Orleans, you get the picture. Which U.S. city do you think would steal the show and what iconic food would be its crowning glory?

NF: I think nostalgia plays a factor here, but I’m going to go with Boston’s North End Italian food. New York has incredible food, too, but I haven’t found an area that competes with the North End. Whether its pizza, pasta or seafood, the North End is full of can’t-miss spots!

Q: Last book you read?

NF: "The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment" by Eckhart Tolle. I’m now reading "The Gulag Archipelago" by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn.

Q: What do you love most about working for Fox News?

NF: Getting to experience history in real time. Reporting on the stories that matter most to our country and the world is a blessing I do not take for granted.

Q: If Elon Musk called you tomorrow with an open seat on the next SpaceX flight, would you go?

NF: Absolutely.

Q: What's a TV show that you're currently obsessed with or binge-watching?

NF: I honestly don’t have one right now. My favorite all-time shows are "The OC" and "Game of Thrones."

"Interacting with the Ukrainian people during such a difficult and dangerous time provided me with so much perspective and inspiration."

Q: You’ve covered a number of big stories since starting here at Fox. Other than what you've been covering very recently, what stands out to you as a favorite assignment and why?

NF: The war in Ukraine. It feels weird saying that it’s my favorite, but it was certainly my most meaningful assignment.

Interacting with the Ukrainian people during such a difficult and dangerous time provided me with so much perspective and inspiration, not to mention experience that will be valuable while reporting during future conflicts.

Q: What is one thing that people would be surprised to learn about you?

NF: I play a mediocre guitar and have written about 10 original songs.

