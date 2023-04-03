Short questions with Dana Perino

You know us on screen — but what about off?

I thought it’d be fun to check in with some of your favorite Fox personalities (plus a few surprise appearances!) to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

And who’s on the docket this week?

It’s none other than Geraldo Rivera, one of my co-hosts on "The Five."

Hope you enjoy our Q&A below!

And stay tuned for lots more — I'll have a revealing new Q&A each week.

Q: What is the worst job you ever had?

GR: Morning radio host. Often seen prowling around my home very late at night, I am not a morning person. Imbued with a hardy work ethic since childhood, I still had to drag my sorry a-- to the radio station every morning for seven years under muttered protest.

Q: What are you most grateful for?

GR: Having been blessed in so many ways, the one that always comes first is the health of my family. And my country — especially uniformed service-folk — and my children and grandchildren.

Q: What book has had a profound impact on you?

GR: Corny, but "Atlas Shrugged" by Ayn Rand definitely molded my now fundamental belief in self-reliance, energy and ambition. "Lord of the Rings" by J. R. R. Tolkien encouraged daydreams of noble struggles against evildoers. And lastly, "The Horatio Hornblower Saga" by C.S. Forester made me a seafaring man.

Q: What song instantly puts you in a good mood?

GR: "Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right" by Bob Dylan.

Q: What are your three best pieces of advice?

GR: Believe in yourself. Work hard. Be kind, strong, brave and generous.

Q: Do you believe in ghosts?

GR: Only when experiencing an altered state.

Q: What is something people would be surprised to learn about you?

GR: At almost 80 years old, I still daydream of being a pro athlete.

Q: If you could travel back to any date or year in a time machine, when and where would you choose and why?

GR: Thursday, Nov. 21, 1963. So I could stop Lee Harvey Oswald from assassinating JFK the next day.

Q: What’s your favorite thing about the work you do?

GR: I was going to joke that there’s no heavy lifting, but the real answer is that I get the chance to be part of the national dialogue, often speaking to the great events of the day.

