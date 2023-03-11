Expand / Collapse search
Short questions with Dana Perino

Fox News Channel's Dana Perino serves up short questions — and look who answers this week!

Dana Perino
By Dana Perino | Fox News

You know us on screen — but what about off? 

I thought it’d be fun to check in with some of your favorite Fox personalities (plus a few surprise appearances!) to learn more about who they are behind the scenes. 

And who’s on the docket this week? (Hint: She knows all about dockets!)

It’s none other than Judge Jeanine Pirro. 

Hope you get a kick out of our Q&A below!

And stay tuned for more — I'll have a revealing new piece each week. 

Dana Perino asked Judge Jeanine Pirro a few key questions for this new Q&amp;A series on Fox News Digital. 

Q: What would you do if you won the lottery? 

JP: Not tell anyone and give the money to battered women’s shelters and animal rescues.

Q: How did you make your first dollar? 

JP: Babysitting.

Q: If you could live in another decade, what would it be? 

JP: The 1920s — before the stock market crash.

Q: What’s the greatest challenge you’ve ever had to overcome? 

JP: Being a woman in a man’s profession.

Q: What is a skill that you would like to learn? 

JP: I’d like to be able to get on a stage and belt out a jaw-dropping ballad.

