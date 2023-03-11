Short questions with Dana Perino
Fox News Channel's Dana Perino serves up short questions — and look who answers this week!
You know us on screen — but what about off?
I thought it’d be fun to check in with some of your favorite Fox personalities (plus a few surprise appearances!) to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.
And who’s on the docket this week? (Hint: She knows all about dockets!)
It’s none other than Judge Jeanine Pirro.
Hope you get a kick out of our Q&A below!
And stay tuned for more — I'll have a revealing new piece each week.
Q: What would you do if you won the lottery?
JP: Not tell anyone and give the money to battered women’s shelters and animal rescues.
Q: How did you make your first dollar?
JP: Babysitting.
Q: If you could live in another decade, what would it be?
JP: The 1920s — before the stock market crash.
Q: What’s the greatest challenge you’ve ever had to overcome?
JP: Being a woman in a man’s profession.
Q: What is a skill that you would like to learn?
JP: I’d like to be able to get on a stage and belt out a jaw-dropping ballad.