Short questions with Dana Perino

You know us on screen — but what about off?

I thought it’d be fun to check in with some of your favorite Fox personalities (plus a few surprise appearances!) to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

And who’s on the docket this week? (Hint: She knows all about dockets!)

It’s none other than Judge Jeanine Pirro.

Hope you get a kick out of our Q&A below!

And stay tuned for more — I'll have a revealing new piece each week.

Q: What would you do if you won the lottery?

JP: Not tell anyone and give the money to battered women’s shelters and animal rescues.

Q: How did you make your first dollar?

JP: Babysitting.

Q: If you could live in another decade, what would it be?

JP: The 1920s — before the stock market crash.

Q: What’s the greatest challenge you’ve ever had to overcome?

JP: Being a woman in a man’s profession.

Q: What is a skill that you would like to learn?

JP: I’d like to be able to get on a stage and belt out a jaw-dropping ballad.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER