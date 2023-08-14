Short questions with Dana Perino

You've seen us on screen, but have you ever wondered what we're like off-camera?

Q: Everyone is dying to know: How much sleep do you need to function? And do you ever take naps?

BK: I sleep about four hours a night — sometimes sleep about 10 to 20 minutes on the train home.

Q: How do you take your coffee? How many a day?

BK: Two coffees a day. Latte in morning, shaken espresso in afternoon.

Q: Best go-to snack in commercial breaks?

BK: Don’t snack.

Q: Favorite age group for coaching soccer?

BK: Twelve-year-olds. They just start travel, play on big field, 11 v. 11. Parents don't yet think their kid is getting a full ride to Georgetown.

Q: How do you do all the research for your history books?

BK: Do everything possible to go where they walked and lived, to the libraries that keep their legacies alive, talk to the people in and around their life story who care the most. They often lead me to the best sources and the ones that are really accurate.

"Do everything possible to go where they walked and lived, to the libraries that keep their legacies alive …"

Love to find living family members or relatives — read everything I can. Go to the Library of Congress for photos, read everything — almost all can be done online. Pull out the quotes that move me, then try to find the underreported or recorded moments that mean the most to the country and our history as it applies today.

Q: When do you find time to write the books?

BK: Do it in chunks. Up until I got the Saturday show, usually around 12:45-4 p.m., weekends. First the 2-pagers, then the chapters, then the chapter summaries, then to editor. One by one, I make my way through.

Q: What’s your next book subject?

BK: "Teddy and Booker T.: How Two American Icons Blazed a Path for Racial Equality" (out this fall).

Q: Where do you want to travel with your family?

BK: Italy, then Ireland, then Australia!

"I stop trying to pretend I don't enjoy reading the news. So I do — but I tone it down."

Q: On family vacations, do you chill or do you make everyone get up early and go on adventures?

BK: I stop trying to pretend I don't enjoy reading the news. So I do — but I tone it down. Usually take a break the first couple of days, but invariably something happens during any break and at some point I feel bad I can’t cover.

Q: What’s the last song you listened to?

BK: "So Lonely" by the Police.

Q: Who would win the argument about the best country music — you or Dagen McDowell?

BK: Always Dagen. Too smart and sassy for any clear-thinking American.

"I think loving our history and our country will soon be cool again."

Q: Are you optimistic about the future of the country — and why/why not?

BK: Yes, I am optimistic. I think things go in cycles. Think people are tired of being disillusioned. Think Trump made people so crazy they blamed everything on him, from their SAT scores to the pandemic. Now they see their life problems and triumphs moved on without him and will be begging to take responsibility for their own lives.

Also, I think loving our history and our country will soon be cool again.

