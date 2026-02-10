Tim Tebow tells story of Jesus through eyes of the cross in revealing new book

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX — Speaker, entrepreneur, Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow continues to spread the good word, which is a key part of his life — this time by sharing the faith and love of Jesus Christ through an unexpected lens.

His new book, "If the Tree Could Speak: The Story of the Cross That Saw It," publishes Feb. 24. It follows the journey of a tree that begins as a tiny seed with big dreams.

In an on-camera interview, Tebow told Fox News Digital he had been reflecting on ways in which he felt he'd failed to praise Jesus.

That led him to wonder why all of creation is so eager to worship the Lord if humans aren’t fulfilling that role, as inspired by Luke 19:40. ("Jesus replied, ‘I tell you, if these [people] keep silent, the stones will cry out [in praise]!’")

He started thinking about what it would be like to be the closest thing to Jesus that day on Calvary, he said. "And that is the wooden cross that he was hanging on," said Tebow.

"I decided to go back to when this tree was just a seed. Then it grew up, and it had dreams — and he dreams of being a door, a table or maybe even a throne. And then he hears about this carpenter that everybody's praising, and he's thinking, ‘Maybe that carpenter could turn me into a masterpiece.’"

However, the tree's "dreams were dashed when he gets cut into a cross, and he's thinking, 'No, a cross — that's for criminals,'" said Tebow.

"His life is transformed because of this encounter with Jesus."

Tebow said many people tie the cross to shame and torture — yet for the tree, that is not its ultimate purpose, as his book details and as the vivid illustrations by Rommel Ruiz, a Dominican American art director, illustrator and designer, help illuminate.

"You fast-forward to his encounter with Jesus on the cross, and his perspective changes," said Tebow.

"He sees the love of God, and how his life is transformed because of this encounter with Jesus."

And the tree, Tebow continued, then asks Jesus to give it a voice as people mock and dishonor the Lord.

"'I would tell them all who you are. I will tell them how different [you are] — I would tell him about your love,'" said Tebow, recounting the tree's words from the book.

"And I can just imagine Jesus saying, 'Yeah, but that's not your job. You just do your job, and your job is to keep me up high,'" he said.

Everyone in life faces obstacles and setbacks while trying to achieve hopes and dreams without realizing what God is doing, Tebow said.

"Ultimately, now, when you look at what God has done, the cross — which in the past was only a symbol of shame, guilt and a place for the worst of the worst to hang and die — now means hope all over the world," said Tebow.

"God could show up, and he can turn something that feels like only a mess into a message," said Tebow.

"I feel like that's the story of the cross. But it also gets to be the story of our life — that if the cross is true, then the life, the death, the burial, the resurrection and the ascension of Jesus are true."

Tebow said those who are lacking in faith should remember the cross counted for all of us.

"If you put your faith in Jesus, somehow he does something so miraculous and supernatural that he changes us from the inside out," he added.

Tebow said he feels enormously humbled by the day that Jesus went to the cross.

He also said he believes the current faith revival across the country is happening in part because "young people are searching for purpose and meaning."

"I think people are realizing that … the more [social media] followers and likes [they get on various platforms] doesn't matter anymore. You've got to live with who you are on the inside."

"Christianity isn't this religion that's like your average — and it makes you a little bit better. It's a relationship that takes you from dead to alive, from lost to found, from orphan to son or daughter," said Tebow.

"There's a weight and a gravity to it. Young people, especially, are looking for that purpose and meaning — and I think it can only be found in the person of Jesus."

Tebow has found a number of ways to live out his faith and beliefs.

In 2010, he created the Tim Tebow Foundation, which is dedicated to "bringing faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need," as he has said on many occasions.

"For us and our team here [at the foundation], we believe good works are fueled by the gospel and the love of Jesus — but then also, in every way possible, by trying to care for those who have been abandoned, overlooked, trafficked and treated as ‘less than.’"

"We believe good works are fueled by the gospel and the love of Jesus."

Tebow and the foundation worked with Homeland Security Investigations on "Operation Renewed Hope2," a three-week "surge" of investigations into child abuse in 2023.

The foundation said it located "311 probable identifications of previously unknown victims, including 14 positive contacts and confirmed the rescue of several victims from active abuse."

Tebow is married to Demi-Leigh Tebow, a speaker, author, entrepreneur and former Miss Universe 2017.

The couple lives in Jacksonville, Florida, and recently welcomed their new daughter, Daphne.

Fox News Digital's Ryan Gaydos contributed reporting.