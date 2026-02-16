Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Lifestyle Newsletter

Cruise line halts operations suddenly, leaving future trips in limbo

The latest travel news, trends and tips, delivered straight to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

→ A longtime Alaska-based cruise line ceased operations, canceled future sailings and disrupted planned vacations.

→ The CDC issued a travel alert for a popular island destination after a chikungunya outbreak.

→ A harbor pilot fell into the water while boarding a boat — prompting a cruise ship to cancel its port stop.

Alaskan Dream Cruises Abruptly Closes

The Alaska-based cruise company shocked travelers when it announced it would be ceasing operations. (James D. Morgan)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Conversation starters

→ An island imposed new hiking fees and mandatory reservations as locals pushed back against mass tourism.

→ A passenger accidentally boarded the wrong flight and landed in another country instead of his planned stop.

→ The FAA reopened airspace around a Texas airport after initially announcing a 10-day closure. 

Discovery tales

→ Archaeologists discovered a medieval underground tunnel built into a 5,000-year-old Neolithic burial site.

→ A metal detectorist searching a former Gold Rush campsite uncovered an "extremely rare" 19th-century coin.

→ Archaeologists discovered ancient Roman military camps, unearthing more than 1,500 artifacts dating to the early third century A.D.

Japanese coin in dirt

The 19th-century coin features Chinese characters. (Angus James, @GOLDCOINRELICS via Facebook)

Quote of the week

"I think it just made me very, very grateful for my position. And it made me feel as if I had a duty to continue giving back."

A Virginia high school senior reflected on how volunteering in Kenya changed her perspective and deepened her gratitude for life in America.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRAVEL NEWS

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue