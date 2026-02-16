Cruise line halts operations suddenly, leaving future trips in limbo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

→ A longtime Alaska-based cruise line ceased operations, canceled future sailings and disrupted planned vacations.

→ The CDC issued a travel alert for a popular island destination after a chikungunya outbreak.

→ A harbor pilot fell into the water while boarding a boat — prompting a cruise ship to cancel its port stop.

Conversation starters

→ An island imposed new hiking fees and mandatory reservations as locals pushed back against mass tourism.

→ A passenger accidentally boarded the wrong flight and landed in another country instead of his planned stop.

→ The FAA reopened airspace around a Texas airport after initially announcing a 10-day closure.

Discovery tales

→ Archaeologists discovered a medieval underground tunnel built into a 5,000-year-old Neolithic burial site.

→ A metal detectorist searching a former Gold Rush campsite uncovered an "extremely rare" 19th-century coin.

→ Archaeologists discovered ancient Roman military camps, unearthing more than 1,500 artifacts dating to the early third century A.D.

Quote of the week

"I think it just made me very, very grateful for my position. And it made me feel as if I had a duty to continue giving back."

A Virginia high school senior reflected on how volunteering in Kenya changed her perspective and deepened her gratitude for life in America.