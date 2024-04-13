Short questions with Dana Perino for Griff Jenkins

You've seen us on screen, but have you ever wondered what we're like off-camera?

For the last few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

But that's not all! The fun is just getting started.

This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on Griff Jenkins. He is a Washington-based national correspondent for Fox News Channel and a co-anchor of "FOX News Live." He joined the network in 2003 as a radio producer and associate producer for "War Stories with Oliver North."

P.S. We have so much more in store for you. Stay tuned each week for new editions of "Short Questions with Dana Perino" — and if there’s a question you want answers to or a suggestion for the person I should interview next, leave a note in the comments section below.

Q: When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

GJ: Professional surfer or skateboarder! I’m the same age as Kelly Slater and Tony Hawk, the greatest surfer/skaters of all time. Both sports are mainstream today, but back in the '80s as a kid, surfing and skating were just getting noticed – and I wanted to be a part of it.

I was watching at the dawn of two sports stars who were about to take on massive popularity growth and legendary status decades later. Hawk is retired now but still skates for special events, while Slater is perhaps on his last competition tour – competing as a 50-year-old against kids in their early 20s in a sport that has evolved enormously.

"I still chase waves every chance I get today and kick around on my skateboard from time to time."

Suffice it to say, it wasn’t hard to realize back then that I didn’t have the talent to "go pro" – and I’m not sure even if I did that my parents would have let me – but I still chase waves every chance I get today and kick around on my skateboard from time to time.

And who knows … maybe there’s still time to make the Senior Citizens’ Tour!

Q: You’ve covered a number of big stories here at Fox. Which one stands out to you as your favorite assignment to date and why?

GJ: Wow – that’s a hard question. I am so grateful to Fox for giving me a front-row seat to history. Covering wars from the Iraq invasion to Ukraine. Covering four presidents and every election cycle since the early 2000s. Having been at every riot since the anti-Iraq war protests, Ferguson, BLM and Jan. 6.

Got soaked in the middle of every Cat 5 hurricane since Katrina (my first, btw!) and even got to travel to Colombia to document drug lord Pablo Escobar’s cocaine hippos, which are today an invasive species.

But I must admit that my favorite assignment to date has probably been covering the southern border. I’ve covered the border since 2010, traveled thousands of miles with multiple caravans from Honduras, Guatemala and the entirety of Mexico … Spent time in the dangerous Darien Gap in Panama and in shelters in every Mexican border town from Tijuana to Juarez, Piedras Negras to Matamoros.

And have spent much of the past few years in every U.S. border town from Texas to California.

What we are witnessing today is something never before seen on our southern border with unprecedented numbers coming from every corner of the planet.

And I think history will one day look back and see that it was one of the most impactful events of our time.

Q: Grad season is upon us. You have two college-aged daughters. Any advice you can share with parents who are about to send their kids off to college for the first time?

GJ: The most important advice is relax, take a chill pill and trust everything is going to work out.

It’s hard to overstate just how much more stressful the college application process has become since the days when I was going to college. It’s incredibly more competitive, with substantially more pressure on the kids today, and I think to the point of being almost unhealthy.

"You just have to give them support, love and help as much as you can."

It’s excruciating watching your children going through such a stressful event.

I think at the end of the day, you just have to give them support, love and help as much as you can while giving them confidence that wherever they end up, it will be the best choice and their success will depend on what they make of the experience.

Q: Imagine I’m sending you on an epic all-American food road trip. Lobster rolls in Cape Cod, deep dish in Chicago, Gumbo in New Orleans — you get the picture. Which U.S. city do you think would steal the show and what iconic food would be its crowning glory?

GJ: No brainer, Dana! I grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, just down the road from the Vergos family who started the World-Famous Rendezvous Rib joint.

Memphis is the crown jewel of BBQ. Every summer they hold the World Championship Barbecue Contest. Grillers from around the world descend on "Memphis in May" for an opportunity to take the covered blue ribbon – because it’s the Super Bowl of BBQ.

"Memphis may be known for the Blues and Elvis — but rest assured, it’s the ribs and brisket that will steal the show every time."

It’s a week-long festival with music, beer and BBQ!

Memphis may be known for the Blues and Elvis — but rest assured, it’s the ribs and brisket that will steal the show every time.

Q: You are an avid surfer, something that's not easy to learn. What has surfing taught you about life?

GJ: Surfing has taught me everything about life and helped give me a perspective to get through even the hardest challenges.

Surfing is incredibly difficult because it requires balance, strength and determination. It’s done in open ocean in conditions that only Mother Nature controls, with the wind and tide.

But with time, patience and a little luck, every person who’s ever experienced the magic of gliding down the face of a wave knows it’s a feeling unlike any other. And for that fleeting moment, every other care in the world subsides.

My motto in life has always been: Some days bring bad waves, some days bring no waves, but some days bring great waves ... so learn to ride them as freely and fearlessly as you can.

Q: Aside from surfing, you stay active by running marathons, going to SoulCycle, etc. How important is fitness to your mental health and overall well-being?

GJ: It’s incredibly important. Nothing may be more important. I don’t think you can emphasize enough how much fitness impacts, and improves, our overall mental health and well-being.

"Even the least bit of physical activity can have a big impact on relieving the damage that stress does to us."

We live in stressful times and doctors have long proven that even the least bit of physical activity can have a big impact on relieving the damage that stress does to us.

You don’t have to go out and run a marathon to get the benefits and results of exercise, when even a long walk or casual bike ride can go a long way to do our bodies good.

And as we get older, the saying holds true about our bodies: "Use it or lose it." So my advice is: Get out there and join a gym, sign up for a SoulCycle class, buy a bike or a surfboard, or sign up for that first 5K race – I promise you won’t regret it!

Q: Washington, D.C., the heart of our nation's history, is home to countless iconic monuments and museums. Each one tells a unique story about the fabric of America. What is your favorite national monument or museum to visit in D.C. and why?

GJ: It is now and has always been the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

From my earliest days, when I moved to D.C. in 1993, I have enjoyed sitting on the steps looking out at the magnificent view down the mall across the reflecting pool at the Washington Monument with the U.S. Capitol dome in the distance behind it – taking in the magnitude of history has transpired in this city, the seat of the greatest democracy ever born.

I still go there frequently, even recently to watch the eclipse, and it never gets old. It’s a breathtaking view – imagining what it was like to be there during MLK Jr.’s "I Have a Dream" speech and wondering what Mr. Lincoln might make of today’s challenges.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you’ve ever done?

GJ: Oh, boy … a lot of options here as I think I may suffer from having more bravado than brains.

And I must confess that I am a bit of an adrenaline junkie who loves adventure.

Perhaps the most recent adventurous thing that I did was go swimming with a bunch of sharks four miles of the coast of Jupiter, Florida, in the open ocean – no cage, no protection – just free swimming with the ocean’s top predators and a GoPro camera in my hand.

You definitely get a rush when you have to reach out with your hand and "redirect" the head of an 8-foot bull shark that’s gotten interested in you.

"You definitely get a rush when you have to reach out with your hand and ‘redirect’ the head of an 8-foot bull shark."

It was a few summers ago when there were a spate of shark attacks in the U.S. and I wanted to document for the channel whether these toothy creatures are misunderstood as man-eaters.

So I went out with a group called Shark Addicts that free dives with them – and got the trip of lifetime (and great video) being surrounded by dozens of the magnificent creatures.

Q: You're often seen reporting live from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. If you could host a dinner party at the White House with any three former U.S. presidents, dead or alive, who would you invite?

GJ: Can I charm the maitre d’ for a fourth and fifth seat? The first two are easy: Lincoln and Washington.

I want to know everything about what it was like during our nation’s founding and where they found the incredible strength, courage and perseverance during those challenging times.

What led them to make the decisions that they made – and how does their vision for the country compare to what we have become today?

In my opinion, no two figures played a greater role in our democracy.

The third seat is tough to choose.

It would be between Jefferson, Roosevelt and Reagan. But I would probably go with Reagan so I could ask questions about the current events of my lifetime from when I was a child – and learn how he would handle the current challenges – particularly with the rise of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.

BTW, we would be serving Rendezvous Ribs flown in from Memphis for dinner, of course!

Q: What do you love most about working for Fox News?

GJ: The people! I don’t even have to think about it – it’s what makes this place special and run like a well-oiled machine. And I’ve never seen a more amazing, more dedicated and more caring group of individuals who have that family-first, in-it-to-win-it mentality.

We are the envy of the media world for our successes, but I think our secret sauce is in the men and women who walk through that front door every day willing to give it all and go the extra mile for their fellow co-workers to put the very best, compelling product out to our viewers every single day.

I also love the opportunity that exists here that you won’t find anywhere else. I came to Fox as an associate producer for "War Stories with Oliver North" some 24 years ago with no experience on-camera.

"I’ve never seen a more amazing, more dedicated and more caring group of individuals who have that family-first, in-it-to-win-it mentality."

Suzanne Scott, Jay Wallace and all of our management team took chances on me, pushed me to my limits to grow and have made me the correspondent that I am today.

I would not be here answering these questions today if it weren’t for the amazing people who constantly believed in me, trusted me and gave me a shot at showing them I was worthy of their trust.

