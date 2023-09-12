Short questions with Dana Perino for Sandra Smith

You've seen us on screen, but have you ever wondered what we're like off-camera?

For the last few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

But that's not all! The fun is just getting started.

This week we're excited to shine the spotlight on Sandra Smith, co-anchor of FOX News Channel’s (FNC) "America Reports" (weekdays 1-3 p.m. ET). She joined the company in October 2007 as a reporter for FOX Business Network (FBN).

Throughout her tenure, she's appeared across both FNC and FBN daytime and primetime programs, as well as frequently filled in as guest anchor on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" and "Your World with Neil Cavuto." Most recently, Smith co-anchored breaking news coverage on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with John Roberts, providing special weekend coverage as fighting intensified in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

P.S. We have so much more in store for you. Stay tuned each week for new editions of "Short Questions with Dana Perino" — and if there’s a question you want answers to or a suggestion for the person I should interview next, leave a note in the comments section below!

Q: Any memorable moments when one of your children taught you something profound about life?

SS: This is every single day for me. I learn from them endlessly.

Q: What does the American Dream mean to you personally?

SS: Freedom. Prosperity. Hard work.

Q: How did you make your first dollar?

SS: Delivering newspapers on my bike.

Q: Let’s talk work-life balance. What is the most difficult thing for you about being a working mom?

SS: Balancing work and life. ;-) I am beyond blessed to be struggling at both.

Q: We live in a time when there are so many avenues to consume the news. I know it can be hard to turn off the TV or log out of Twitter for breaks here and there. How do you set boundaries?

SS: Naturally. You know when enough is enough. To turn it off and be present. Listen to your gut!

"If I had more time in the day, I would 100% run more."

Q: You ran track and field in college at LSU ... "Geaux Tigers," as they say! Do you still run?

SS: Yes. It is my absolute favorite stress release. If I had more time in the day, I would 100% run more.

Q: How’s your club tennis going this summer? I am intrigued by all the stories of your conquests!

SS: Excellent. I absolutely love tennis and have found it to be wonderful exercise while also very social. Win-win! I would love to play with you and Martha!

Q: You worked in finance prior to switching gears and reporting on-air. What was most difficult about making that career change?

SS: Hanging up my trading licenses I worked so hard to achieve was difficult. But end of day, I didn't see it as a complete career change. I brought my love and knowledge of markets and finance with me to journalism. You can follow the money in almost EVERY story.

Q: They say adversity makes you stronger — you and your family faced quite an ordeal this past year when your house caught on fire. What did you learn about each other in the days after that?

SS: I learned kids are resilient. Parents are tough. And home is where WE are together.

Q: What item in your closet do you wear the most?

SS: Yoga pants.

"Kids are resilient. Parents are tough. And home is where WE are together."

Q: What is one item or thing you often forget to pack when you go on trips?

SS: Pajamas. I am usually traveling for work and while I diligently think through my daytime wardrobes, I sometimes forget comfy PJs.

Q: What song instantly puts you in a good mood?

SS: "Happy" by Pharrell.

Q: What’s the last song you played on your phone?

SS: "Style" by Taylor Swift.

Q: The best show you’ve binged in the last two years?

SS: "Break Point."

Q: Where have your sailing adventures taken you recently?

SS: A couple of weeks ago my family and I sailed from Mystic Seaport to Block Island to Shelter Island to Greenport to Stonington. We had an absolute blast!

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

To read all of Dana Perino's earlier "Short Questions" interviews for Fox News Digital, check out this (long) list!

For her interview with Nicolas Yannicelli, click here.

For her interview with Abby Hornacek, click here .

For her interview with Elise Bitter, click here .

For her interview with Brian Kilmeade, click here .

For her interview with Kennedy, click here .

For her interview with John Roberts, click here .

For her interview with Janice Dean, click here .

For her interview with Charles Payne, click here .

For her interview with Trey Gowdy, click here .

For her interview with Johnny "Joey" Jones, click here .

For her interview with Bill Melugin, click here .

For her interview with Jimmy Failla, click here .

For her interview with Tyrus, click here .

For her interview with Ainsley Earhardt, click here .

For her interview with Lawrence Jones, click here .

For her interview with Dr. Arash Akhavan, click here .

For her interview with Martha MacCallum, click here .

For her interview with Bret Baier, click here .

For her interview with Kayleigh McEnany, click here .

For her interview with Harold Ford Jr., click here .

For her interview with Shannon Bream, click here .

For her interview with Jessica Tarlov, click here .

For her interview with Leo Terrell, click here .

For her interview with Geraldo Rivera, click here .

For her interview with Clay Travis, click here .

For her interview with Bill Hemmer, click here .

For her interview with Greg Gutfeld, click here .

For her interview with Benjamin Hall, click here .

For her interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro, click here .