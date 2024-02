Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

For the last few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

But that's not all! The fun is just getting started.

This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on Los Angeles-based field correspondent Max Gorden of Fox Weather.

Prior to joining the company in 2021, he served three years as a multimedia journalist for KPHO-TV (CBS/Meredith) in Phoenix, Arizona. A graduate of New York University, Gorden holds a bachelor of arts in broadcast journalism and English.

Q: Let’s start with a little background. Where are you from? Where’d you go to school? And what local markets did you work in prior to joining Fox?

I’m originally from a small town in Northern California called Sebastopol. I went to school at NYU and then worked in Wausau, Wisconsin, Austin, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona before coming to FOX Weather.

Q: You’ve covered a number of big stories since starting here at Fox. Which one stands out to you as your favorite assignment to date and why?

I’ve gotten to go on so many adventures at FOX Weather — from going up in a stunt plane to traveling to a remote Alaskan glacier to covering a man attempting to recreate an escape from Alcatraz by swimming across San Francisco Bay.

My favorite assignments are the ones in which I’m able to deliver incredible pictures and unique stories to our viewers.

Q: Living in the heart of Hollywood, I'm curious – what's your absolute favorite movie of all time?

"The Big Lebowski" — I could watch that movie a million times.

"My favorite assignments are the ones in which I’m able to deliver incredible pictures and unique stories to our viewers."

Q: If you could be a character in any film, who would you choose to be and why?

Matt Damon in "The Martian" would be my pick.

He keeps his sense of humor and is able to use his intelligence to escape a situation where others would likely give up.

Q: Hollywood isn’t only home to movie stars — you have your fair share of rock stars, too. If you could invite any three musicians, dead or alive, to a dinner party where you would collaborate together on a song — who would you choose?

I would invite Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash for a Highwaymen reunion.

Q: What is the best advice you've ever been given?

My grandmother always said to "buy tickets, not things" — that way, you prioritize experiences over just acquiring a bunch of stuff.

Q: Let’s pivot to technology and innovation. In your view, what stands out as the greatest invention to emerge from Silicon Valley?

The iPhone revolutionized how we communicate and how we as journalists work in the field.

Researching stories, sending in scripts, shooting pictures and video … It’s even how I’m able to hear the control room when I’m dialed in for a live shot. I can’t imagine doing my job without my (two) iPhones.

Q: Follow — what is one app on your phone that you swear by, but it might not be on mine?

You should definitely download the Fox Weather app.

"If I put my mind to it, I can whip up a pretty good chicken Parmesan."

Q: Who is your favorite person you follow on Twitter?

My mom, mostly because she’s my mom and she doesn’t actually post any tweets.

Q: When you were a little kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a firefighter to follow in both of my parents’ footsteps.

Q: If you were a contestant on a cooking show, what signature dish would you prepare to impress the judges?

I’m known for burning water, but if I put my mind to it, I can whip up a pretty good chicken Parmesan.

