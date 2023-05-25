You've seen us on screen, but have you ever wondered what we're like off-camera?

For the last few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes (and I'm also tossing in some surprise guests now and then!).

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

But that's not all! The fun is just getting started.

This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on Lawrence Jones, host of "Lawrence Jones Cross Country" and an enterprise reporter for the "Fox & Friends" weekday and weekend franchise. He joined Fox News Media in 2018 and is a native of Garland, Texas.

P.S. We have so much more in store for you. Stay tuned each week for new editions of "Short Questions with Dana Perino" — and if there’s a question you want answers to or a suggestion for the person I should interview next, leave a note in the comments section below!

Q: What is on your 2023 bucket list?

LJ: I must travel internationally. And finish my K-9 trainer certification.

Q: You won’t leave the house without …?

LJ: My backpack! It has everything.

Q: How did you come up with the name for your dog?

LJ: My favorite movie is "The Lion King." I’m Simba … and she’s Nala!

Q: Is Nala a great conversation starter when you meet new people?

LJ: Definitely. Actually, people recognize her before me. She’s the star. People walk up to me all the time in the airport and the first thing they say: "IS THAT NALA?!"

Q: What is one big problem you are trying to solve?

LJ: Veteran suicide. Especially when it comes to our special operators. They have become the big brothers I never had.

Q: The biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

LJ: That’s a hard one. I’m terrified of heights and I’ve recently started my training to jump out a bird with Nala attached to me. But I think career-wise, it would be making the move to do broadcast full time.

Q: When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

LJ: Cop. I was a police explorer.

Q: What was your last meal?

LJ: Nashville Hot Chicken.

Q: What item in your closet do you wear the most?

LJ: Sneakers or my watches.

Q: What is some of the best advice you ever got from your mom?

LJ: "A little nerves are always OK. It shows you have a little humility. When you stop having those nerves — well, you’re just full of yourself."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

To read all of Dana Perino's earlier "Short Questions" interviews, check out this list!

For her interview with Dr. Arash Akhavan, click here.

For her interview with Martha MacCallum, click here .

For her interview with Bret Baier, click here .

For her interview with Kayleigh McEnany, click here .

For her interview with Harold Ford Jr., click here .

For her interview with Jessica Tarlov, click here .

For her interview with Leo Terrell, click here .

For her interview with Geraldo Rivera, click here .

For her interview with Clay Travis, click here .

For her interview with Bill Hemmer, click here .

For her interview with Greg Gutfeld, click here .

For her interview with Benjamin Hall, click here .

For her interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro, click here .