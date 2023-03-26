Short questions with Dana Perino
In a new Q&A, Bill Hemmer reveals the opportunity that changed his life
You know us on screen — but what about off?
I thought it’d be fun to check in with some of your favorite Fox personalities (plus a few surprise appearances!) to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.
And who’s on the docket this week?
It’s none other than Bill Hemmer, my co-anchor on "America's Newsroom."
Hope you enjoy our Q&A below!
And stay tuned for lots more — I'll have a revealing new Q&A each week.
Q: How do you define success?
BH: Doing something you love to do.
Q: What would be a good theme song for your life?
BH: Hmmm … Hasn’t been recorded yet.
Q: What is your favorite Halloween costume you ever had?
BH: Elvis Presley. 1973. Live in Honolulu.
Q: What was your childhood nickname(s)?
BH: Too many to count: Sam, Sunder, Willy Wonder, Mouth, Hems, etc.
Q: What four people, living or dead, would you invite to a dinner party?
BH: Jesus. Jefferson. Magellan. Dylan.
Q: Name a moment or opportunity that changed your life.
BH: Quitting my job at 26. Backpacking around the world for about a year. Mostly Third World travel.
Q: If you could live in any country in the world except the U.S., where would you live and why?
BH: Not gonna happen.
Q: Do you have any pet peeves?
BH: Punctuality. Or at least I try.
Q: What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?
BH: Everything would be OK.