Short questions with Dana Perino

You know us on screen — but what about off?

I thought it’d be fun to check in with some of your favorite Fox personalities (plus a few surprise appearances!) to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

And who’s on the docket this week?

It’s none other than Bill Hemmer, my co-anchor on "America's Newsroom."

Hope you enjoy our Q&A below!

And stay tuned for lots more — I'll have a revealing new Q&A each week.

Q: How do you define success?

BH: Doing something you love to do.

Q: What would be a good theme song for your life?

BH: Hmmm … Hasn’t been recorded yet.

Q: What is your favorite Halloween costume you ever had?

BH: Elvis Presley. 1973. Live in Honolulu.

Q: What was your childhood nickname(s)?

BH: Too many to count: Sam, Sunder, Willy Wonder, Mouth, Hems, etc.

Q: What four people, living or dead, would you invite to a dinner party?

BH: Jesus. Jefferson. Magellan. Dylan.

Q: Name a moment or opportunity that changed your life.

BH: Quitting my job at 26. Backpacking around the world for about a year. Mostly Third World travel.

Q: If you could live in any country in the world except the U.S., where would you live and why?

BH: Not gonna happen.

Q: Do you have any pet peeves?

BH: Punctuality. Or at least I try.

Q: What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

BH: Everything would be OK.