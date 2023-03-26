Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE
Published

Short questions with Dana Perino

In a new Q&A, Bill Hemmer reveals the opportunity that changed his life

Dana Perino
By Dana Perino | Fox News

You know us on screen — but what about off? 

I thought it’d be fun to check in with some of your favorite Fox personalities (plus a few surprise appearances!) to learn more about who they are behind the scenes. 

And who’s on the docket this week? 

It’s none other than Bill Hemmer, my co-anchor on "America's Newsroom."

Hope you enjoy our Q&A below!

And stay tuned for lots more — I'll have a revealing new Q&A each week. 

Dana Perino asks Bill Hemmer a few short questions, including, "Do you have any pet peeves?" 

Dana Perino asks Bill Hemmer a few short questions, including, "Do you have any pet peeves?"  (Fox News)

Q: How do you define success? 

BH: Doing something you love to do.

Q: What would be a good theme song for your life? 

BH: Hmmm … Hasn’t been recorded yet.

Q: What is your favorite Halloween costume you ever had? 

BH: Elvis Presley. 1973. Live in Honolulu.

Q: What was your childhood nickname(s)? 

BH: Too many to count: Sam, Sunder, Willy Wonder, Mouth, Hems, etc.

Q: What four people, living or dead, would you invite to a dinner party? 

BH: Jesus. Jefferson. Magellan. Dylan.

Q: Name a moment or opportunity that changed your life. 

BH: Quitting my job at 26. Backpacking around the world for about a year. Mostly Third World travel.

Q: If you could live in any country in the world except the U.S., where would you live and why? 

BH: Not gonna happen. 

Q: Do you have any pet peeves? 

BH: Punctuality. Or at least I try.

Q: What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger? 

BH: Everything would be OK. 

Dana Perino currently serves as a co-anchor of "America's Newsroom with Bill Hemmer & Dana Perino" (weekdays 9-11 a.m. ET) and also serves as co-host of "The Five" (weekdays 5-6 p.m. ET) and "Dana Perino's Book Club" on Fox Nation. She joined the network in 2009 as a contributor. Follow her on Twitter@DanaPerino.