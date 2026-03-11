Expand / Collapse search
Ohio

Six reported Bigfoot sightings in northeast Ohio within four days spark cryptid 'flap' speculation

Bigfoot Society podcast says witnesses described creatures ranging from 6 to 10 feet tall in wooded areas near Cleveland

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
A series of social media posts from a cryptid-focused podcast has ignited speculation about widespread Bigfoot sightings in northeast Ohio, with enthusiasts pointing to what they describe as a concentrated burst of activity.

The Bigfoot Society, a podcast and online community dedicated to collecting eyewitness accounts of Sasquatch encounters, says it has received six separate reports between March 6 and March 10 in wooded areas near Mantua and Garrettsville, southeast of Cleveland.

The group has described the cluster as a possible "flap," a term used in cryptozoology for multiple sightings within a short time span.

"It’s normal for there to be Bigfoot sightings all over the United States, but it’s not normal to have multiple sightings in a small area within a short number of days," Jeremiah Byron, host of the Bigfoot Society Podcast, told Fox 8.

A sasquatch tries to hide from view

A person in a Sasquatch costume tries to hide from view on Halloween night in Knoxville, Tennessee. (© Angelina Alcantar / USA TODAY NETWORK)

According to summaries shared by the organization, the reported encounters include:

  1. March 6: A witness described a brown, approximately 9-foot-tall figure seen outdoors.
  2. March 7: A reported brown, 8-foot-tall figure, along with alleged footprints and deep "grunts."
  3. March 9: A reported black, 8-foot-tall figure.
  4. March 9: A separate account of a black, 10-foot-tall figure said to be accompanied by a heavy, musky odor.
  5. March 9: A witness reported seeing a brown, roughly 6-foot-tall figure from about 100 feet away through a window.
  6. March 10: An account describing an 8- to 10-foot-tall "large black shadow," said not to resemble a bear.

Woods in Nelson-Kennedy Ledges State Park

Nelson-Kennedy Ledges State Park is a 167-acre public recreation area offering trails and picnicking located in Nelson Township, Portage County, Ohio. (Getty Images)

In social media posts, the Bigfoot Society urged residents in Portage County to "pay attention," suggesting that "something’s moving through these corridors."

"So, if you're in this area, keep your eyes open and maybe your doors locked because there could be a Bigfoot in the same general vicinity." said one poster in the group, which has 282,000 members.

According to a flurry of recent posts in the group, several Bigfoot hunters claimed to have "locked eyes with a nine-foot-tall, brown-haired Sasquatch."

A map of the evolution of a Bigfoot

An area dedicated to Bigfoot inside the News Enquirer Live! attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. (Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel)

The group has not released photographs, video or independently verified physical evidence tied to the reports.

"The Bigfoot community is extremely excited because we thought we’d never live through anything like this again where there’s a massive amount of sightings in such a short amount of time," Byron told Fox 8.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten

