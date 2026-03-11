Six reported Bigfoot sightings in northeast Ohio within four days spark cryptid 'flap' speculation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A series of social media posts from a cryptid-focused podcast has ignited speculation about widespread Bigfoot sightings in northeast Ohio, with enthusiasts pointing to what they describe as a concentrated burst of activity.

The Bigfoot Society, a podcast and online community dedicated to collecting eyewitness accounts of Sasquatch encounters, says it has received six separate reports between March 6 and March 10 in wooded areas near Mantua and Garrettsville, southeast of Cleveland.

The group has described the cluster as a possible "flap," a term used in cryptozoology for multiple sightings within a short time span.

"It’s normal for there to be Bigfoot sightings all over the United States, but it’s not normal to have multiple sightings in a small area within a short number of days," Jeremiah Byron, host of the Bigfoot Society Podcast, told Fox 8.

According to summaries shared by the organization, the reported encounters include:

March 6: A witness described a brown, approximately 9-foot-tall figure seen outdoors. March 7: A reported brown, 8-foot-tall figure, along with alleged footprints and deep "grunts." March 9: A reported black, 8-foot-tall figure. March 9: A separate account of a black, 10-foot-tall figure said to be accompanied by a heavy, musky odor. March 9: A witness reported seeing a brown, roughly 6-foot-tall figure from about 100 feet away through a window. March 10: An account describing an 8- to 10-foot-tall "large black shadow," said not to resemble a bear.

In social media posts, the Bigfoot Society urged residents in Portage County to "pay attention," suggesting that "something’s moving through these corridors."

"So, if you're in this area, keep your eyes open and maybe your doors locked because there could be a Bigfoot in the same general vicinity." said one poster in the group, which has 282,000 members.

According to a flurry of recent posts in the group, several Bigfoot hunters claimed to have "locked eyes with a nine-foot-tall, brown-haired Sasquatch."

The group has not released photographs, video or independently verified physical evidence tied to the reports.

"The Bigfoot community is extremely excited because we thought we’d never live through anything like this again where there’s a massive amount of sightings in such a short amount of time," Byron told Fox 8.