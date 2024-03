Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on Jackie DeAngelis, currently a co-host of "The Big Money Show" (weekdays, 1 p.m./ET) alongside Taylor Riggs and Brian Brenberg.

She joined the FOX Business Network (FBN) as a financial correspondent in April 2019.

Q: Prior to becoming the co-host of "The Big Money Show" on Fox Business, where had your career taken you?

JDeA: I started on Wall Street, then went to law school. In law school, Jim Cramer hired me to be a part time writer on his show "Mad Money." I loved it so much, I switched my law classes to evenings and started full time at CNBC.

After Jim’s show, I worked in strategic programming and development at CNBC, then I decided I wanted to try reporting. Nothing was available in New York, so — I packed my bags and joined CNBC International and moved to Bahrain.

After reporting on the Arab Spring (great timing!), they brought me back to New York to be a general assignment reporter. I graduated to being an energy specialist, then I came to FOX Business.

Q: How did you make your first dollar?

JDeA: In high school, I was really interested in photography. Senior year, my photo class did a show in an art gallery and someone actually bought my photo – for $100. It was the only one that sold.

I was so excited I waited a year to cash the check because I just loved looking at it.

Q: Growing up, what was your favorite board game or card game? Did you like "Monopoly" — and have you always drawn to finance?

JDeA: Favorite board game was Clue, not Monopoly. I actually hated finance! My mom tried to get me interested and boy, did I fight her on it.

But then in college, I had a boyfriend who was all about Wall Street. To impress him, I finally learned!

"I was so excited I waited a year to cash the check because I just loved looking at it."

Q: What question do you think every manager should ask in a job interview?

JDeA: If I were the manager at the end, I’d ask: "I have a lot of good candidates. Why should I hire you?"

Q: If Elon Musk called you tomorrow with an open seat on the next SpaceX flight, would you go?

JDeA: No, I’m very risk-averse. I would be too scared something would go wrong.

Q: What advice would you give someone who is new to investing and wants to start building wealth?

JDeA: Save, save, save!!! If you don’t have money, you can’t invest.

The more money you have, the more you can try to grow it strategically.

People think, "I don’t make a lot, what’s the point?" That’s not true!

Q: If you were a contestant on a cooking show, what dish would you prepare to impress the judges?

JDeA: I’d lose. I can’t cook anything. I always say I’m proud of so many things I can do, but cooking just isn’t one of them.

Q: What is your favorite app on your phone? Bonus points if it is one that I don’t already have downloaded on my phone!

"I believe our financial future is actually determined in many cases by the example our parents set at home for us."

JDeA: Tetris. There are times when I’m overloaded and need to zone out and I just sit and play that little puzzle game from my childhood.

Q: When should you start teaching your kids about financial responsibility?

JDeA: Financial responsibility teaching starts from day one — everything from teaching them the value of a dollar to how to work to make a buck, then how to save it.

I believe our financial future is actually determined in many cases by the example our parents set at home for us.

Q: Last book you read?

JDeA: Dana’s book, of course!

Q: How do you approach the balance between investing and saving for the future versus enjoying the present?

JDeA: First off, I take advantage of my 401k and the match, so that comes off the top of my paycheck and I don’t even think about it.

Then I set a budget. I know exactly what comes in every month and what expenses are fixed.

With the rest, I try to save half, if not more. And I always did this, no matter how small my income was. Sometimes that means making hard choices and not doing something.

But generally I feel I can do the things I want to do and still save.

Q: What is the best piece of advice you would give to your younger self?

JDeA: Stop caring what people think about you!

Easier said than done. But this is freeing. The minute I realized the people that are judging me aren’t paying my bills or walking in my shoes, I became very empowered to make the right choices for myself on a daily basis.

