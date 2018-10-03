Todd Piro currently serves a correspondent for FOX News Channel's (FNC) FOX & Friends. He joined the network in June 2017.Read More

In this role, Piro serves as a reporter and occasional guest host across both FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) and FOX & Friends Weekend (Saturdays and Sundays 6-10AM/ET). He also contributes to the "Breakfast with Friends" diner series, which showcases how Americans across the country feel about the political news driving the day.

Prior to joining FNC, Piro was the weekday morning anchor on WVIT-TV's NBC Connecticut Today and also acted as a guest anchor for various NBC platforms, including Early Today, First Look and The Place for Politics. During his career in news, he has covered some of the most prominent national news stories, including the school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, Hurricane Sandy and the record breaking blizzard of 2013.

Piro previously served as a morning anchor at the CBS-affiliated station, KPSP Local 2 News in Palm Springs, CA. Before embarking on a career in television, he practiced law for five years in Los Angeles at Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP.

Piro received degrees from Dartmouth College and the University Of California Los Angeles School of Law.