This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on Lydia Hu. She joined the FOX Business Network (FBN) in 2021 as a correspondent. Based out of the network’s headquarters in New York, she covers agriculture, energy, real estate and travel. She also has a law degree.

Q: After practicing law in Baltimore, Maryland, for five years, you made the transition to journalism. What's one skill you learned as an attorney that you find yourself using each day in your current role?

LH: I cannot think of a better way to have started my professional life than being a lawyer. Among the many lessons I carry with me today, I learned it's important to consider other perspectives. One need not agree, but listening is crucial.

Q: Aside from your cell phone, what is one item you always have in your purse?

LH: My paper-and-pen notebook agenda. It’s old school, but it works!

Q: You are a wonderful mama to two beautiful kids. If you could give one piece of advice to new parents, what would it be?

When I first became a mom, I wanted my daughter to have every experience from the start. Baby massage class? Sign us up! Swim class for infants? Definitely! Prayer circle at church? We would never miss it!

I thought I was expanding my baby’s horizons; what I did not realize is that I was building a new community of support.

I met fun, interesting, smart people who were also embarking on a parenting journey. These are people I would turn to in moments of need.

"I thought I was expanding my baby’s horizons; what I did not realize is that I was building a new community of support."

I asked for pediatrician recommendations and advice on how to manage sleep regression. Sometimes, I simply needed someone who understood what it is like to push through a day of work when a teething baby meant you got no sleep the night before.

My advice is to seek out these groups. Build and nurture the relationships.

These people will become a new community with whom you will share some of life’s most precious moments and help you get through the more trying ones.

Q: Do you have any tips for new moms who are nervous about returning to work after maternity leave?

LH: Budget time to test your child care routine before your first day back at work. For example, start daycare a few days early so you can practice the drop-off and pick-up schedule.

This will help work out any surprises (like a longer than expected line at drop-off!) before you have the added expectation of being at work on time.

"Collect your thoughts in the quiet during your final moments of maternity leave."

And maybe you can treat yourself while someone else has the baby!

Go out to lunch, read a book or just collect your thoughts in the quiet during your final moments of maternity leave.

Q: What's the best piece of parenting advice you received or learned from your own parents?

LH: Don’t worry about making a mess. A mess can always be cleaned up. Worry about missing the fun.

Q: If you could hop on a plane right now and go anywhere in the world, where would you go and why? What’s next on Lydia Hu’s bucket list?

LH: I dream of stargazing in Montana.

Q: What is your secret to staying fit, physically and mentally? Favorite go-to workout?

LH: I’m an Orange Theory addict. The older I get, the more I love weight training.

Q: What's a book you could read over and over again and never get tired of?

LH: "Last Boat Out of Shanghai" by Helen Zia.

Q: What is the best piece of advice you would give to your younger self?

LH: Keep working hard and worry less.

As Dana puts it best: "Everything Will Be Okay."

