Q: Growing up, what was your favorite board game or card game?

CP: We loved board games. My favorite was Stratego, which we still play from time to time. I love cards — played Spades as a kid and now love Bid Whist.

Q: Did you like Monopoly — and were you more Park Place or railroads?

CP: Love(d) Monopoly. And Park Place with Boardwalk (otherwise it's like peanut butter without jelly).

Q: Favorite TV show when you were a kid?

CP: "Twilight Zone." "Wild Wild West." "Mission Impossible."

Q: Favorite TV show you’ve watched in the last year?

CP: "Godfather of Harlem."

Q: What advice would you give someone who is new to investing and wants to start building wealth?

CP: Start. Start. Start. Don't wait for the foolproof play because it doesn't exist.

Do something today — buy stocks, land, art, even watches this year. The best-performing watch wasn't the super-expensive Pateks and Rolexes.

Q: How do you approach risk management when making investment decisions?

CP: I like potential return to be twice as large as potential risk. Other factors, adjust for time/duration and alternative options.

Q: How has technology shaped and transformed your industry and the way you approach your work?

CP: When I started, I used to get chart books mailed to me weekly and during the week fill them in manually — time-consuming is an understatement — but it helped me find winners faster, as technology takes away elbow grease that creates intuitiveness.

The most important has been help in gathering research for my daily commentary and other research products.

Q: How do you approach the balance between investing and saving for the future versus enjoying the present?

CP: Only until recently did it make any sense to have much money in savings — and at some point rates are going to come back down, and it will mean you have to seek alternatives to stay ahead of inflation and build a real nest egg.

Q: When should you start teaching your kids about financial responsibility?

CP: At 8 to 9 years of age, with chores and allowances. I also have a family-wide program of rewarding a silver coin for every three, as on report cards — so they are getting paid to excel in different ways.

Q: What advice would you offer to someone facing adversity or struggling to make ends meet?

CP: Never give up. To this day, there are a number of hurdles I cleared, and I'm still not sure how — really on the verge of ruin, getting kicked out of homes and businesses, etc. So never stop grinding and believing.

"Party less. Give more." — Charles Payne of FOX Business Network

Q: What is the biggest surprise or plot twist you've encountered in your personal or professional life?

CP: The biggest surprise is there haven't been any surprises per se. Life is as hard as I was warned but also as beautiful as I was promised.

Q: Share a resource or book that has been instrumental in your own financial education.

CP: "Against the Gods."

Q: What is your favorite app on your phone?

CP: Pandora.

Q: What is the best piece of advice you would give to your younger self?

CP: Party less. Give more.

