2020's most anticipated movies, from 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'F9'

With the 92nd Academy Awards officially in the books, we now look forward to a year full of highly anticipated films that Hollywood has to offer.

With several ambitious releases such as “Bad Boys 3” and “Sonic the Hedgehog” already being released to positive reviews, 2020 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting years in cinema.

As films like “F9” and “Top Gun: Maverick” are set to hit theaters later this year, let’s take a look at the most anticipated films of 2020:

“Onward,” March 6

Pixar’s latest fantasy adventure flick deals with a pair of elf brothers on their quest to fully revive their late father in a magic-filled land within 24 hours. The film features a star-studded cast of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wilmer Valderrama, Lena Waithe and Octavia Spencer.

“Bloodshot,” March 13

Based on the Valiant Comics character of the same name, Vin Diesel stars as super-soldier Bloodshot in this action-packed film.

“A Quiet Place Part II,” March 20

The follow-up to the highly suspenseful 2018 film “A Quiet Place” features husband-and-wife duo John Krasinski (who returns to the directing chair for the sequel) and Emily Blunt once again. Blunt and company navigate the treacherous outside world in silence and discover new foes in the process.

“Mulan,” March 27

Disney is back at it again with another live-action remake — this time in the form of Mulan. The film features a primarily Chinese cast with Liu Yifei starring as Mulan and legendary actor Jet Li as the Emperor of China.

“No Time to Die,” April 10

The upcoming James Bond flick features Daniel Craig in his fifth and final appearance as the MI6 agent. Rami Malek stars alongside Craig as Safin, the film’s antagonist.

“Black Widow,” April 24

Scarlett Johansson kicks off phase four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with “Black Widow” — Johansson’s first Marvel outing since “Avengers: Endgame” in April 2019.

“Spiral,” May 15

Three years after the release of “Jigsaw,” the “Saw” franchise is finally back. The latest “Saw” film stars Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson as cops tasked with solving grisly murder cases eerily reminiscent of the fallen Jigsaw killer.

“Scoob,” May 15

The newest animated take on Scooby-Doo boasts a cast of stars including Zac Efron, Mark Wahlberg, Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez and Amanda Seyfried. Frank Welker, who has voiced Fred since 1969 and Scooby-Doo since 2002, returns once again for the newest film.

“F9,” May 22

Vin Diesel once again returns to the “Fast and Furious” franchise, alongside Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Michelle Rodriguez. The latest installment of the series pits Diesel against series newcomer and villain Jakob, played by John Cena.

“Wonder Woman 1984,” June 5

Gal Gadot reprises her role as Wonder Woman in the latest sequel of the DC Comics-based film. Kristen Wiig stars alongside Gadot as the villainous Cheetah.

“King of Staten Island,” June 19

Pete Davidson makes his big-screen debut in this Judd Apatow-directed film. Bill Burr, Marisa Tomei and Steve Buscemi also star.

“Top Gun: Maverick,” June 26

Thirty one years after the release of the original “Top Gun” film, “Top Gun: Maverick” is set to hit theaters on June 26. Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer return to the franchise while series newcomer Miles Teller makes his debut.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” July 10

Unrelated to the all-female reboot from 2016, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” will serve as a sequel to the original “Ghostbusters” films. Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard star.

“The French Dispatch,” July 24

Rising star Timothée Chalamet stars alongside Benicio Del Toro, Saoirse Ronan, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson in this “love letter to journalists.”

“Jungle Cruise,” July 24

“Jungle Cruise” tells the story of a captain and scientist in search of a magical cure. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stars alongside Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti in this film based on the Disney attraction of the same name.

“The Many Saints of Newark,” Sept. 25

This “Sopranos” prequel tells the story of a young Tony Soprano. Played by the late James Gandolfini in the original series, son Michael will take on the role as a young Tony. Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal and Ray Liotta also star.

“Halloween Kills,” Oct. 16

The second installment of the new “Halloween” trilogy comes just two years after the reboot. Jamie Lee Curtis returns in the main role while Danny McBride resumes his writing duties a second time around.

“The Eternals,” Nov. 6

The second installment of the MCU’s phase four arrives in theaters on Nov. 6. “Eternals” tells the story of an immortal alien race — known as the Eternals — who work to protect the earth from the villainous Deviants. Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and Kit Harington star.

“Godzilla vs. Kong,” Nov. 20

The showdown of showdowns pits Godzilla versus King Kong and stars "Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown.

“Dune,” Dec. 18

This epic science fiction film based on the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert features a star-studded lineup of Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Zendaya and Jason Momoa.

“West Side Story,” Dec. 18

Steven Spielberg is set to bring the Broadway classic to theaters this winter. Ansel Elgort and Rita Moreno star.

“Coming 2 America,” Dec. 18

Thirty two years after the release of the first “Coming to America” film, the sequel is finally set to release this December. Eddie Murphy reprises his role as Prince Akeem Joffer, with Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, John Amos and Shari Headley returning as well.