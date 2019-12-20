Facebook taps Sylvester Stallone, Chris Rock for Super Bowl LIV ad

Facebook’s first-ever Super Bowl ad will feature Sylvester Stallone and Chris Rock.

The ad will focus on Facebook Groups, a feature that allows for users to create small communities based on common interests on the social media platform.

“Facebook for the first time is advertising during the Super Bowl with its ‘More Together’ campaign showcasing how people from different backgrounds come together over shared interests and experiences, all through Facebook Groups,” a Facebook rep told Variety. “With cameo appearances from Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone, the spot drives home the message that for whatever you rock, there is a Facebook group for you.”

SYLVESTER STALLONE ADMITS HE 'HATED' DOLPH LUNDGREN DURING THE MAKING OF 'ROCKY IV'

This week, Stallone made headlines as he shocked more than a dozen New Jersey high school students after an unexpected appearance at the infamous “Rocky” statue in Philadelphia.

“I see Sylvester Stallone actually walking toward me,” vice principal John Super III told NJ Advance Media said. “I’m saying ‘No, no, this isn’t really him. This is probably just a lookalike.’”

The 30 students from Eastside High School’s Culinary Arts, Hospitality and Tourism School in Paterson were on a field trip to the City of Brotherly Love when they chanced upon Stallone at the statue working on a secret project. That secret project would end up being revealed as the Facebook ad that Stallone worked on with comedian Chris Rock.

SYLVESTER STALLONE HAS 'ZERO OWNERSHIP' OF 'ROCKY' FRANCHISE

On Twitter, Stallone addressed his “Rocky” statue appearance and wrote, “It was fantastic working with @chrisrock . We got along great. Admire his wit... @Facebook did a great job producing, and it is going to be amazingly entertaining at #SuperBowlLIV.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The ad is set to air during the Super Bowl LIV broadcast on Fox on Feb. 2, 2020.