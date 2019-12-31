Millie Bobby Brown marks end of the decade with throwback Adele cover

It's been a big decade for Millie Bobby Brown.

The 15-year-old actress burst onto the scene in 2016 after starring as Eleven in "Stranger Things" on Netflix, scoring herself two Emmy nominations, as well as playing a major role in "Godzilla: King of the Monsters."

Brown took to Instagram on Tuesday to mark the end of the decade and reflect on all that she has accomplished -- she shared a video of herself singing "Someone Like You" by Adele when she was 7 years old, in 2011.

"At the beginning of this decade, I was 6 years old. Going to school. Making my class listen to me sing 24/7. Probably not even thinking about where I'd be at the end of the decade," Brown said. "This video was taken in 2011 when I was 7 and utterly obsessed with @adele and still utterly obsessed. No change. This decade has been life-changing, like seriously. I found my passion in 2013 when I knew I loved being on camera."

Brown's first credited role came in 2013, when she appeared in the television series "Once Upon a Time in Wonderland."

"In 2014-2015 I was begging casting agents to believe in me," she said. "In late 2015 Carmen Cuba, the [Duffer brothers], Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, but most of all @netflix believed in me."

The Brit continued, saying that since her casting on "Stranger Things," she has traveled the world, met "the most genuine people," and "grown up and learned many things."

"I'm turning 16 soon and I can confidently say I'm living my dreams out," she said. "This is what I want for every young person right now. Thank you to everyone for all of your support. Love you forever."

Netflix commented with three heart emojis.

In the video, a young Brown -- who will turn 16 in February -- sings along while Adele's music video plays on a television behind her, not missing a word.