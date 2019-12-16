Marvel's 'Eternals' actor Kumail Nanjiani reveals shocking body transformation

Kumail Nanjiani shocked fans on Monday when he showed off the impressive body transformation he went through in order to look properly ripped for his role in Marvel’s “Eternals.”

The 41-year-old actor took to Instagram to show off a pair of shirtless pictures showing the results of a year of intense diet and working out. The “Silicon Valley” star debuted a six-pack as well as ripped shoulder and arm muscles. The post came along with an incredibly humble caption in which he explained the body transformation.

“I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain,” the stand-up comedian joked.

Although Nanjiani seems deservedly proud of himself for his glow up, he made sure to explain to the average fitness buff that he had a significant leg up over other people looking to get jacked in a year.

“I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world,” he explained. “I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time.”

The celebrity went on to thank his personal trainer for “working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months.”

The star also thanked a handful of other trainers that he used while filming “Eternals,” as well as the catering company that helped him adhere to a strict diet. He concluded his post with a shout out to his wife and collaborator, Emily V. Gordon, who co-wrote the Oscar-nominated film “The Big Sick” with him.

“The biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day,” Nanjiani wrote.

Gordon was among the first to reply to the shirtless snaps with the simple comment: “Worth it.”

Nanjiani will join fellow all-star cast members Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Don Lee, Lia McHugh and Brian Tyree Henry in the upcoming Marvel Phase Four film, currently scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 6, 2020.