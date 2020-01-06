Timothée Chalamet in talks to play Bob Dylan in biopic: report

Timothée Chalamet is in talks to play Bob Dylan in the Fox Searchlight film “Going Electric,” directed by “Ford v Ferrari” filmmaker James Mangold, Variety has learned.

The movie will follow Dylan as he rises in fame on his way to become a folk music icon.

The news comes after a busy year for Chalamet, who most recently appeared in Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” adaptation as Laurie and starred in Netflix’s historical drama “The King.” Next up, Chalamet will star in Denis Villeneuve’s star-studded “Dune” with Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

Mangold most recently scored rave reviews for “Ford v Ferrari,” which stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale and tells the true story of the automotive team at Ford, led by designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and his British driver Ken Miles (Bale), as they build a race car in an attempt to beat the legendary Ferrari at the prestigious Le Mans race. He previously directed and co-wrote the critically acclaimed “Logan,” which went on to become the first live-action superhero movie to be nominated for screenwriting at the Academy Awards.

The last high-profile project based on Dylan was 2007’s “I’m Not There,” an unconventional biopic that features six actors playing different facts of Dylan’s public persona: Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Marcus Carl Franklin, Richard Gere, Heath Ledger, and Ben Whishaw. Before that, Martin Scorsese directed documentary “No Direction Home,” which traced Dylan’s life and his impact on music and culture.

Deadline first reported the news.