'Onward' movie to feature Disney's first openly LGBTQ animated character, voiced by Lena Waithe

Disney's "Onward" is set to feature an openly LGBTQ animated character to be voiced by actress Lena Waithe.

The character, a purple cyclops, will be a police officer who references her girlfriend when she pulls over a driver that was distracted by his girlfriend's kids, according to Slate.

"My girlfriend's daughter got me pulling my hair out," the character, Officer Specter, reportedly says.

While Waithe is portraying the first animated character to be openly LGBTQ, Disney has featured a few other LGBTQ characters in their live-action films.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" featured a same-sex kiss between two soldiers while "Beauty and the Beast" portrayed LeFou as gay.

"Onward" stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt as brothers who embark on a quest to magically resurrect their father for a day.

The cast also features Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Tracey Ullman and Ali Wong. The film hits theaters on Friday, March 6.