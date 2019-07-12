Amanda Seyfried apologizes to influencer Something Navy after making negative body comments

Amanda Seyfried was in hot water after criticizing another woman's bikini body.

On Wednesday, the "Mamma Mia" actress reposted a friend's message which was written in the comments section of lifestyle and fashion influencer, Something Navy (a.k.a. Arielle Charnas' Instagram page). The message slammed Charnas for posting a photo on her bikini body having after two kids and being "proud" of how she got back into shape.

Seyfried's friend wrote, “Totally fine that you’re privileged and thin, good for you (I am too-ish!). … BUT if you don’t acknowledge how your wealth made your workouts/body possible, you’re just perpetuating the patriarchal (totally unrealistic) notion that mothers should ‘bounce back’ after childbirth, an impossibility for anyone who can’t afford ample childcare (which is almost everyone in this country).”

AMANDA SEYFRIED ON HOW BECOMING A MOM HAS CHANGED WHICH ACTING ROLES SHE CHOOSES

The friend slammed Charnas for “glorifying an unhealthy body image.”

Meanwhile, Seyfried wrote in her own caption, “If we’re ready to get paid for flaunting our lifestyle (and inspiring some in the meantime) we have to be open to the discussions surrounding what we’re promoting. If you know who you are- take a second to decide if what you’re throwing out there is worth it- in the big picture…INFLUENCE = POWER. And if you’re taking advantage of that – EMPOWER.”

Charnas then blocked the two of them.

Now, the "Mean Girls" star is backtracking after other wrote on social media how she was body-shaming and bullying another woman. On Thursday, Seyfried wrote an apology for her previous comments.

AMANDA SEYFRIED AND HUSBAND THOMAS SADOSKI WERE IN 'BAD RELATIONSHIPS' WHEN THEY MET

"To all who feel bullied or thin-shamed during our recent social media discussion,” she wrote on Instagram. “If you know me or are familiar with any of my beliefs or stances you’ll recognize that it isn’t in my character to tear down anyone for ‘being who they are.’ … As I’m acutely aware, there’s a price tag for the group of people who find themselves with a platform to stand on. You have to be aware of the message you’re sending and be able to back it up when faced with criticism (not just praise). Hold yourselves accountable instead of using the terms above.”

The entertainer added that she wishes she could take back her original comments.

“The only thing I’d take back is exactly how I started this debate. I desperately wish it hadn’t targeted (or blasted) one person (there are MANY who engage in this questionable messaging) and instead started a cleaner, general conversation. No one needs to tear anyone apart. And I regret that it’s present right now. To the lady in question: I’m sorry for the truly negative feels you’ve endured because of this," she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Charnas has yet to respond to Seyfried's apology.