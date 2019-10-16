John Cena on first responders: 'Let them know they are appreciated'

John Cena could very well be one of the busiest guys in show biz.

A WWE champion, rapper, actor and philanthropist, Cena, 42, sat down with Good Housekeeping to reflect on his career and his inspirations.

His career got a jumpstart from the wrestling world -- the WWE -- and he remains part of the organization today with no plans to leave.

"WWE is my family, they’ll always be my family and none of (my success) exists without them, and I will never forget that," Cena told the outlet.

Rumors have swirled lately that Cena would follow in the retirement footsteps of wresters-turned-actors Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dave Bautista, but he shut those stories down, saying he'll stick around for the foreseeable future.

"I don’t think I’ll ever retire, because I don’t look at it like that," he said. "You don’t retire from your family. I will never, ever stop waving the WWE flag. ... I don’t think I’ll ever separate myself from them."

Who inspires him to keep chugging away at all of his pursuits? No one specific, but definitely someone with drive.

According to GH, Cenna appreciates "someone who lives with purpose and attacks life with passion, no matter what job he or she clocks into," similar to the first responder he plays in his new flick "Playing with Fire."

"What sets first responders apart is that an ordinary day of work can include willingly facing down danger," Cena noted. "I admire that because it is something I have trouble doing."

Cena discussed his brother, a police officer, having to face "hairy situations," but remains "humble" about his career.

"I think it’s up to us to find out who the people in our communities are who save lives — and let them know they are appreciated.”