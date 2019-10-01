Angelina Jolie hasn't felt 'free' or 'safe' in years

Angelina Jolie revealed in a new interview that she hasn't felt secure in years.

"There have been times in my life where I have felt — and maybe I've hidden them well from the public — where I have not felt free, I have not felt safe, I have not felt like free of harm," the Oscar winner, 44, told E! News. "I have felt small. I have felt cornered. And it has taken a lot to find that again, probably more of that today than I was in the last four years.

"These last few years haven't been the easiest, and I haven't felt very strong," she confessed. "There's something when you're not feeling very strong, where you push yourself."

ANGELINA JOLIE OFFICIALLY DROPS BRAD PITT'S LAST NAME

Jolie did not go into detail on what's gotten her down, though many speculate that her divorce from ex-husband Brad Pitt, as well as the subsequent custody battle in the split, played a factor.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 after two years of marriage and nearly 12 years together. They have six children.

WHAT REALLY TORE BRAD PITT AND ANGELINA JOLIE APART?

Authorities investigated allegations that Pitt was abusive toward his then-15-year-old son Maddox on a private flight, but sources familiar with the case said the actor was cleared of any wrongdoing.

The exes reportedly reached a custody agreement in November.

It's not all doom and gloom for the "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" star. She says part of what makes the bewitching character so intriguing is her darkness.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

"I think Maleficent is wild," she said. "I think there is that thing in all of us that is just not safe and not fine, that wants to just have fun and be our best self."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.