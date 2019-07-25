Kanye West wants Danny McBride to play him in a movie according to the actor

Kanye West has apparently picked out one star he wants to play him in a biopic.

In an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Wednesday, actor Danny McBride recounted a time he hung out with the "Yeezus" rapper, where he said West asked him to play him in a movie about his life.

"He had an idea for a project that I think was a pretty brilliant idea," McBride told Kimmel. "He wanted to do a movie about the story of his life and he wanted me to play him... I thought it was a cool enough idea that I was like, 'Yeah, I would love to hang out and talk about it.'"

During the wide-ranging discussion, the "Eastbound & Down" star talked about his recent move to South Carolina, his time filming "Vice Principals" in the state, and further topics, but the most striking part of the interview involved a long day he spent with West at his new home.

When Kimmel asked whether any celebrities have visited his house, McBride revealed one day he "got a phone call out of nowhere" and heard a familiar voice on the other end.

"I had a pretty interesting guest shortly after we moved there," the actor said. "One day I got a phone call out of nowhere and the voice sounded familiar, but I wasn't sure who it was. I was like, 'Hello?' and he was like, 'Hey, is Danny there?' He was like, 'This is Kanye West.' I thought it was a joke. He basically said that he was a fan of mine and wanted to come hang out."

When the pair finally met up, McBride wasn't afraid to lavish praise on his new celebrity friend, calling the rapper "awesome," and admitted the two shared "an incredible afternoon." According to McBride, the two spent most of the day on his boat, before the rapper sat down to watch the actor's son play "Fortnite."

"It was like a dream," McBride told Kimmel. "You move to Charleston, and a lot of crazy things start happening."