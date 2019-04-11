Michael Gandolfini channels his late father's character while filming 'Sopranos' prequel

Michael Gandolfini is paying homage to his late father, actor James Gandolfini, in a special way.

The 19-year-old is playing the younger version of the iconic TV character his dad made famous, Tony Soprano, from the HBO series "The Sopranos," in the highly anticipated prequel movie "The Many Saints of Newark."

'THE SOPRANOS' PREQUEL STAR REVEALS DETAILS ON UPCOMING MOVIE 'THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK'

The film hails from the Emmy award-winning series' creator/writer, David Chase. Lawrence Konner co-wrote the script and the movie is directed by Alan Taylor.

The younger Gandolfini was recently spotted on the movie's set in Bay Bridge, Brooklyn, in a 1960s costume — long hair included.

"It’s a profound honor to continue my dad’s legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano," he's previously said.

James Gandolfini died of a heart attack in 2013 at age 51.

GANDOLFINI FUNERAL: DAVID CHASE SAYS ACTOR WAS 'A SAD BOY, AMAZED AND CONFUSED'

“I’m thrilled that I’m going to have the opportunity to work with David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for 'The Many Saints of Newark,'" he told Deadline.

The movie is set to premiere in September 2020 and also stars Alessandro Nivola, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, and Ray Liotta.