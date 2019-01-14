Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga join 'Sopranos' prequel: report

The cast of “The Sopranos” film prequel is starting to come together.

“Walking Dead” star Jon Bernthal and “Bates Hotel” actress Vera Farmiga have both signed on for unspecified roles in the movie, according to a report from Variety.

It was not immediately clear what roles Bernthal and Farmiga would play in the prequel to the iconic television series -- the parts of Tony Soprano’s father, “Johnny Boy,” his mother, Livia, and his father’s brother, “Uncle Junior,” have yet to be formally announced. The role of Dickie Moltisanti was reportedly cast in November by series creator David Chase.

TONY SOPRANO CHARACTER WILL APPEAR IN PREQUEL FILM 'THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK'

Film production company New Line has purchased the rights to Chase’s “The Many Saints of Newark,” the current title for the movie project, Deadline previously reported.

The film will take place in the 1960s and involve the Newark, New Jersey riots, events which involved looting, property damage and multiple deaths. The script for the film was written by Chase and Lawrence Konner, the latter of whom also worked on the HBO television series.

The acclaimed TV show aired on HBO from 1999 to 2007 and won a slew of awards, ushering in an era of dark, antihero dramas like “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad.” Lead actor James Gandolfini died in 2013.

Casting news for the prequel comes as the show celebrates the 20th anniversary of it's HBO debut -- and amid new chatter dissecting the show's infamous series finale.