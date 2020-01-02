Wilmer Valderrama gets engaged on New Year's Day: 'It's just us now'

Wilmer Valderrama started 2020 off with a bang.

On Thursday, the former “That ‘70s Show” star, 39, took to Instagram to announce his proposal to now-fiancée Amanda Pacheco, 28.

Popping the question on New Year’s Day, Valderrama captioned the photo, "'It's just us now' 01-01-2020.”

The photo shows Valderrama getting down on one knee to propose to Pacheco on the rocks amidst a scenic background — with crystal clear water and the sun peeking through the cloud-filled California sky.

The actor and his model girlfriend were first romantically linked after being spotted out together in Los Angeles last April, according to E!.

A source spoke to the outlet and revealed, “He definitely wants to make sure she feels taken care of.”

“Even if they are just doing simple things, they have a lot of fun and are always smiling,” the source continued.

The “NCIS” star dated Lindsay Lohan in 2004 and was in a relationship with Demi Lovato for six years before calling it quits in 2016.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Lovato and Valderrama released identical statements that read, "After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship. This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years."