Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former home still swarming with police following arrest over Epstein ties

Police continued to search Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former home Friday after his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office the day before, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

Photographs showed police outside of Royal Lodge, Andrew's former home in Berkshire, on Friday morning. The Thames Valley Police confirmed the search of the former prince's current home, Wood Farm, concluded Thursday.

The search of Andrew's 30-room former home in the parkland near Windsor Castle, where the king's younger brother had lived for decades until his eviction earlier this month, will reportedly continue through Monday, according to the BBC. Unmarked vans, believed to be police vehicles, entered the grounds throughout Friday morning.

Andrew was photographed arriving home to Sandringham Estate Thursday after spending roughly 10 hours in police custody.

The former prince was in the backseat of a car as he arrived at Wood Farm, where he has been temporarily staying after being kicked out of the Royal Lodge.

Authorities arrested Andrew on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He has been accused of sharing confidential trade info with Jeffrey Epstein. Emails released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) as part of the Epstein files appeared to show former Prince Andrew sharing reports of official trade visits with the disgraced financier. One email showed Andrew allegedly sent Epstein the information five minutes after he received it.

Other police forces in the U.K. are also conducting their own investigations into Andrew's ties to Epstein. The Metropolitan Police is investigating allegations London airports may have been used to facilitate human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

"Separately, the Met is identifying and contacting former and serving officers who may have worked closely, in a protection capacity, with Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

"They have been asked to consider carefully whether anything they saw or heard during that period of service may be relevant to our ongoing reviews and to share any information that could assist us," the statement continued.

"While we are aware of the extensive media reporting and commentary about this matter, as of today, no new criminal allegations have been made to the Met regarding sexual (offenses) said to have occurred within our jurisdiction. We continue to urge anyone with new or relevant information to come forward. All allegations will be taken seriously and, as with any matter, any information received will be assessed and investigated where appropriate."

Royal commentator Meredith Constant told Fox News Digital she believes Andrew allegedly sending Epstein confidential documents "only scratches the surface."

Constant said the former prince’s conduct as a U.K. trade envoy has been "a topic of concern for years now."

"I have a feeling sending confidential documents to Jeffrey Epstein only scratches the surface," Constant said. "It is past time for the U.K. government to release files they've kept hidden from the public about Andrew's time in public office."

The exiled royal's connection to Epstein eventually led to his arrest on his 66th birthday. Andrew allegedly sent confidential trade reports to Epstein in 2010. At the time, he was serving as Britain’s special envoy for international trade.

Specifically, emails released as part of the Epstein files appeared to show Andrew sharing reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore.

One email, dated November 2010, appeared to be forwarded by Andrew five minutes after he had received it. In another, on Christmas Eve 2010, he appeared to send Epstein a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.