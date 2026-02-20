Eric Dane’s heartbreaking final words to his daughters revealed in last interview before ALS death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In Eric Dane's final interview before his death, the actor looked back at his life and career.

During the interview with Brad Falchuck for "Famous Last Words" on Netflix, which was filmed in November 2025 and released on Friday, Dane spoke about his illness and what he has learned from it, and what he hopes to pass on to his two daughters, Billie, 16, and Georgia, 14.

In the final moments of the episode, Dane turned his attention to his daughters, saying, "Billie and Georgia, these words are for you."

"I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we?" he said before getting choked up while recounting all the moments they shared together. "I see you now playing in the ocean for hours, my water babies. Those days, pun intended, were heaven. I want to tell you four things I’ve learned from this disease, and I hope you don’t just listen to me. I hope you’ll hear me."

His first piece of advice was for his daughters to always live in the moment, saying he spent so much time "wallowing and worrying in self-pity, shame and doubt," noting, "I shouldn't have done this." Through his disease, he explained he was "forced to stay in the present," encouraging his daughters to do the same, adding "The present is all you have. Treasure it. Cherish every moment."

He also encouraged his daughters to find love in their lives, whether it be with a person or a passion, noting that his was acting.

"That love eventually got me through my darkest hours, my darkest days, my darkest year. I still love my work, I still look forward to it, I still want to get in front of a camera and play my part. My work doesn’t define me, but it excites me," he said.

His third piece of advice was to "Find your people and allow them to find you."

" I can’t do little things I used to do. I can’t drive around, go to the gym, get coffee, or hang out. But I’ve learned to embrace alternatives," he said. "My friends come to me, we eat together, watch a game, listen to music. They don’t do anything special; they just show up. That’s a big one. Just show up. And love your friends with everything you have. Hang onto them. They will entertain you, guide you, help you, support you and some will save you."

Lastly, he hoped to show his daughters that they could get through anything, saying, "This disease is slowly taking my body, but it will never take my spirit."

"So when something unexpected hits you, and it will because that’s life, fight and face it with honesty, integrity and grace, even if it feels or seems insurmountable," he said. "I hope I’ve demonstrated that you can face anything. You can face the end of your days. You can face hell with dignity. Fight, girls, and hold your heads high. Billie and Georgia, you are my heart. You are my everything. Good night. I love you. Those are my last words."

Aside from his words to his daughters, Dane also touched on his past traumas, including the death of his father when he was seven and his own struggles with addiction.

When asked how he thinks his daughters would describe their dad, Dane first joked by saying they would remember him as "a reactive person," saying they would remember him reacting to things such as traffic. He then said, "I think they would say that I was pretty tough [and] resilient," and above all, they would remember him as "a good dad."

"I do believe that when we go to sleep, or however it is we go, once we're gone, we're gone. And we live on in the memories of the people that will miss us."

Best known for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan — "McSteamy" — on "Grey’s Anatomy," Dane’s death Thursday marked the end of a chapter for fans and friends who saw not just a television heartthrob, but a devoted father, husband and advocate.

His family confirmed the news to Fox News Digital.

"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," the statement began.

It continued, "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world. Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time."

Many of his former co-stars took to social media to share their tributes to Dane, including Sydney Sweeney, who acted alongside him in "Euphoria."

She posted a video of the actor on her Instagram stories, writing "forever will love you."

For Dane’s former co-star, Patrick Dempsey — who played Dr. Derek Shepherd on the medical drama — the loss felt deeply personal.

Appearing on "The Chris Evans Breakfast Show" on Friday, Feb. 20, Dempsey paid tribute to his longtime friend.

"I feel really so sad for his children," said Dempsey. "I was corresponding with him, we were texting, so I spoke to him about a week ago and some friends of ours went in to see him, and he was really starting to lose his ability to speak."

In his final days, Dane’s health had declined rapidly, he recalled.

"He was bedridden, and it was very hard for him to swallow, so the quality of his life was deteriorating so rapidly," he shared. "He was the funniest man — he was such a joy to work with, and I want to just remember him in that spirit because any time he was on set, he brought so much fun to it."

"He had a great sense of humor. He was easy to work with, we got along instantly," Dempsey added. "First scene was him, you know, in all his glory, coming out of the bathroom with the towel on looking amazing, making you feel completely out of shape and insignificant."

Despite their characters’ on-screen rivalries, Dempsey explained that there was "never really any competition" between them as they "hit it off" immediately.

"There was just this wonderful mutual respect," said Dempsey. "He's wickedly intelligent, and I'm always going to remember those moments of fun that we had together and celebrate the joy that he did bring to people's lives and the real loss is for us who don't have him anymore."

Speaking of Dane's medical condition, Dempsey added, "He did an incredible job at bringing awareness to this horrible disease and those remaining days … it just reminds us that we all have to celebrate every day like it's our last day."

Other "Grey’s Anatomy" alumni echoed that grief.

Kevin McKidd reposted a photo shared by Variety of Dane on the "Grey’s Anatomy" set, writing over the image on his Instagram Stories, "Rest in peace buddy..,"

Sarah Drew shared the same photo, adding, "Rest in peace" with three crying emojis.

Kim Raver honored her longtime co-star by sharing a nostalgic snapshot of the two suited up in their scrubs. She followed it with a more intimate image — smiling alongside Dane and his wife, Rebecca Gayheart — offering fans a glimpse of the off-camera bond they shared beyond the hospital set.

"Eric was a light. You’d see it effortlessly shine from him on the set of Grey’s as well as when he was with Rebecca and the girls," she wrote in her Instagram caption. "During filming, he’d get this twinkle in his eye and with a mischievous look, he would deliver with perfect comedic timing, a line of dialogue that would floor you! You will be missed 🤍."

Raver concluded, "My love and thoughts go out to Rebecca and their girls. We love you."

Shonda Rhimes, the powerhouse creator behind "Grey's Anatomy," also paid tribute to Dane in a statement shared with Fox News Digital on behalf of her production company.

"Eric Dane was a beloved member of the ‘Shondaland’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ families. He was truly a gifted actor whose portrayal of Dr. Mark Sloan left an indelible mark on the series and on audiences around the world," the statement read.

"We are grateful for the artistry, spirit, friendship and humanity he shared with us for so many years. Our hearts are with his family, loved ones, and all who were touched by his work."

Former showrunner Krista Vernoff reflected on Dane’s brief return to "Grey’s Anatomy" during Season 17 in 2021, when his character appeared in Meredith Grey’s dream as she battled COVID-19.

"I called Eric and he answered immediately," Vernoff said of his appearance.

"The thing I will remember most about Eric Dane are his hugs. The best hugs. Oh my friend. I wish you peace," she wrote.

Beyond "Grey’s Anatomy," Dane captivated a new generation of viewers as Cal Jacobs on HBO’s "Euphoria."

In a statement, series creator Sam Levinson told Fox News Digital, "I’m heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend Eric. Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift. Eric's family is in our prayers. May his memory be for a blessing."

An HBO spokesperson added, "We are deeply saddened by the news of Eric Dane's passing. He was incredibly talented and HBO was fortunate to have worked with him on three seasons of ‘Euphoria.’ Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time."

John Stamos, who starred alongside Dane in the television film "Wedding Wars," shared a heartfelt message on Instagram with photos of the two friends.

"RIP, Buddy. Me and @realericdane played brothers years ago in a beautiful movie called, Wedding Wars. Good guy. Too soon. Xo J"

Actress Selma Blair, a longtime friend who has also publicly battled multiple sclerosis (MS), a chronic neurological autoimmune disease, kept her tribute simple and deeply personal: "I love you. And yours."

She shared a video of the two acting together on "Zoe, Duncan, Jack & Jane" in 2000.

Alyssa Milano, who worked with Dane on "Charmed," shared fond memories with the actor.

"I can’t stop seeing that spark in Eric’s eye right before he’d say something that would either make you spit out your drink or rethink your entire perspective. He had a razor-sharp sense of humor. He loved the absurdity of things. He loved catching people off guard... And when it came to his daughters and Rebecca, everything in him softened... My heart is with the people who were lucky enough to be his home."

Friend Ashton Kutcher reflected on their shared fantasy football league and Dane’s fight against ALS.

"The Franklin strip fanatics fantasy football league will miss Mr. Eric Dane. We know you’ll be watching from the booth. Miss you, buddy. Let’s keep fighting the fight to solve ALS," he wrote on X.

Maria Shriver, who is publishing Dane’s upcoming memoir, remembered his courage after his diagnosis on social media.

"I’m heartbroken by this devastating news about Eric Dane. What a tragedy. He was so heroic the way he handled his diagnosis. He used his voice to let the world know what it was like living with ALS... He told me he wanted his family to know how much he loved them, and he wanted to leave them a story they could be proud of... Godspeed, Eric. It was an honor to know you, and we will honor your story."

Actress Nina Dobrev, who appeared with Dane in "Redeeming Love," emphasized both his professionalism and compassion.

"Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Eric," she wrote on her Instagram Story with broken heart and dove emojis.

"He was warm, generous, prepared, and so passionate about what he did. He led with kindness and made everyone on our set feel seen. ALS is a cruel and unforgiving disease. May his memory inspire more research, awareness, and progress toward a cure. He will be deeply missed. Sending love and heartfelt condolences to his family."

Born and raised in San Francisco, Calif., Dane began his career in the early 1990s with small roles on series including "Saved by the Bell" and "The Wonder Years." His breakthrough came in 2000, when he joined "Charmed" as Jason Dean during the show’s third season.

But it was in 2006, when he stepped onto the set of "Grey’s Anatomy," that his career took a dramatic turn as Dr. Mark Sloan.

Dane married Gayheart in 2004. The couple separated in 2017, but the divorce filing was withdrawn in April 2025. Just weeks later, Dane revealed he had been diagnosed with ALS.

He is survived by Gayheart and their daughters, Billie and Georgia.

