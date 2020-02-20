Salma Hayek shows off toned figure in one-piece swimsuit

Salma Hayek is strutting her stuff.

Just days after slamming critics accusing her of receiving botox, the 53-year-old actress once again took to Instagram, putting her figure on full display.

In the photo posted Thursday, Hayek soaks in the sun in a boat near a rocky cliff.

SALMA HAYEK ACCIDENTALLY POSTS MAKEUP-FREE BIKINI PIC WITH THE WRONG CAPTION

The "Frida" star wore a black, one-piece swimsuit, a wide-brim hat and large, white, cat-eye sunglasses.

There was no caption on the photo, but that didn't stop Hayek's fans from praising her in the comments.

"So pretty," wrote one follower.

SALMA HAYEK SAYS SHE SPILLED WATER ON EMINEM AT THE OSCARS: 'I MADE SUCH A FOOL OF MYSELF'

"I love your beautiful legs!!" wrote another. "And you are sooooooo incredibly gorgeous."

Another simply called her a "sexy lady."

The post comes two days after a fan commented on one of the actress' Instagram photos, accusing her of receiving botox.

"Too much Botox :(. Not needed Salma!" said a follower in the comments of a photo Hayek posted on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The picture, a selfie, gave followers a glimpse of Hayek's magenta swimsuit while she relaxed on the beach.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hayek clapped back, saying, "I don't have Botox But thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it's time."