Legendary Chicago blues guitarist Otis Rush, whose passionate, jazz-tinged music influenced artists from Carlos Santana and Eric Clapton to the rock band Led Zeppelin, died Saturday at the age of 84, his longtime manager said.
Jefferson Airplane co-founder Marty Balin has died. He was 76.
A homicide detective for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the mysterious circumstances surrounding Natalie Wood’s 1981 drowning can only be solved if her widower, fellow Hollywood star Robert Wagner, comes forward.
Frank Parker, best known for his role as Grandpa Shawn Brady in “Days of Our Lives,” died last week in California after suffering from Parkinson’s disease and dementia. He was 79.
"Sons of Anarchy" actor Paul John Vasquez has died. He was 48.
Asia Argento tearfully recalled the series of emotions she felt following Anthony Bourdain’s suicide in her first interview since the celebrity chef’s death.
A rep for Robert Wagner is slamming Natalie Wood’s younger sister Lana Wood and boat captain Dennis Davern for accusing the actor of being involved in the death of his movie star wife.
A musician who played steel guitar with country legend Hank Williams on the Louisiana Hayride radio show, and broke his nose wrestling with Williams, has died.
Venisha Brown, the daughter of legendary soul singer James Brown, died on Wednesday at the age of 53.