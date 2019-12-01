Pete Davidson asks fans to sign $1 million NDA before attending comedy shows: report

Pete Davidson is taking extra precautions to protect his comedy shows.

The "Saturday Night Live" star, 26, is reportedly making attendees of his shows sign a $1 million nondisclosure agreement before admission.

One fan posted screenshots of the contract and detailed its demands on Facebook, according to Consequence of Sound.

"I got an email today informing me that in order to see this show I have to sign a nondisclosure agreement," the post said. "In that NDA the signer CANNOT GIVE ANY INTERVIEWS, OPINIONS OR CRITIQUES about it in ANY form whatsoever including blogs, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or any other social networking."

The poster also claims that the contract gives Davidson's team the right to confiscate, seize and destroy any phones or cameras that breach the agreement, and that any breach will require a $1 million payment in damages and legal fees.

"I understood and was willing to consent to the initial request of locking up any phones or cameras brought to the event, but I think this a bit ridiculous and over the top," she said. "I get that comedians are protective of their jokes and don’t want their routines rebroadcast, but it’s rather Orwellian to not allow anyone to share an opinion on it. Don't perform for the public if you don't want people to have an opinion about it!"

Consequence of Sound alleges that the NDAs have been employed by Davidson since at least November 7, when he performed in Minneapolis.

Sources were able to confirm to Variety that Davidson intended to hand out the NDAs at a Chicago show on November 30, as well.

The screenshots also say that any fans who don't sign the NDA will not be granted admission, but will be given a full refund.