Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Former Prince Andrew

Former Prince Andrew’s arrest tests King Charles’ leadership, the monarchy’s future: experts

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor held for hours as police search his 30-room Windsor mansion over Epstein ties

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
close
The ‘only’ person that can ‘assist’ is former Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, says Royals expert Video

The ‘only’ person that can ‘assist’ is former Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, says Royals expert

Author Neil Sean reacts to the former Prince Andrew’s arrest following new revelations in the Epstein files on ‘The Story.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The royal family is facing its most damaging scandal yet, with a disgraced former prince threatening to bring the monarchy to its knees.

On Thursday, U.K. police arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The former Duke of York’s ties to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein were cited as a factor in the investigation. 

Thames Valley Police told Fox News Digital that Andrew, who was arrested on his 66th birthday, was released later that evening after being held for several hours. Authorities continue to search his former home, Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion in Windsor.

KING CHARLES EXPRESSES 'DEEPEST CONCERN' AFTER BROTHER ANDREW MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR'S ARREST

King Charles pointing as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor looks out in matching black suits.

The former Prince Andrew and King Charles III attend Katharine, Duchess of Kent's requiem mass service at Westminster Cathedral on Sept. 16, 2025, in London. The monarch stripped his disgraced brother of his princely title on Oct. 30, 2025. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that King Charles III faces the biggest test of his reign — one that could redefine his legacy as monarch.

"This is the biggest crisis facing Buckingham Palace and the royal family," he said. "It’s a major blow to the monarchy, driven by the anti-monarchist group Republic, which pressed police to open an investigation."

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor seated in a vehicle while departing Aylsham Police Station.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, younger brother of Britain’s King Charles, formerly known as Prince Andrew, leaves Aylsham Police Station in a vehicle on the day he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. (Phil Noble/Reuters)

Charles has reportedly been "tense" behind palace doors as he tries to focus on his royal duties.

WATCH: THE ‘ONLY’ PERSON THAT CAN ‘ASSIST’ IS FORMER PRINCE ANDREW’S EX-WIFE, SAYS ROYALS EXPERT

The ‘only’ person that can ‘assist’ is former Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, says Royals expert Video

"Behind the scenes, the royals must be extremely worried that more damaging information could leak, and that Andrew might reveal secrets about The Firm to seek leniency if the case goes to court," Turner said. "His police protection team once nicknamed him ‘Blabbermouth,’ because he talked about everything."

Police officers standing guard near the entrance to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's home.

A police officer stands guard near the entrance to Wood Farm, the home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on Feb. 19, 2026, in Sandringham, Norfolk.  (Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

"This whole saga could bring the monarchy down, leaving William furious regarding his own future," said Turner. "Britain is listening intensely to the drip-feeding of sex allegations. It could be one of the main reasons why William took a PR troubleshooter onto his staff to deal with matters like this."

It’s the first time in nearly four centuries that a senior British royal has been arrested. Andrew was previously stripped of his royal titles over his connection to Epstein, the late American financier and convicted sex offender.

Former Prince Andrew being driven after he was released following his arrest.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen returning after leaving police custody, following his arrest on Feb. 19, 2026, in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

While Queen Elizabeth II followed the motto "never complain, never explain," King Charles III took the step of publicly addressing his brother’s arrest.

"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," the king said. "As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter."

King Charles III, Laura Weir, and Stella McCartney attending London Fashion Week at 180 The Strand.

From left: CEO of the British Fashion Council Laura Weir, King Charles III and Stella McCartney attend the first day of London Fashion Week at NEWGEN 180 The Strand on Feb. 19, 2026. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital understands that William and his wife, Kate Middleton, support the king’s message.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kate Middleton, Prince William

Prince William, seen here with his wife Kate Middleton, is heir to the British throne. (Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"The consensus among the family and palace officials, I think, is frustration over being unable to speak publicly against Andrew," royal commentator Amanda Matta told Fox News Digital.

"Their playbook has long been based on the late queen’s informal policy of staying out of matters until the courts or another governing body ruled. One royal insider told me this week that the queen only ‘spoke when no one else could rebut.’ That approach served her well, but it’s been less effective in meeting public expectations under Charles."

Queen Elizabeth wearing a hunter green coat dress with a matching hat being accompanied by Prince Andrew in a dark suit.

Queen Elizabeth II is seen here attending the Service of Thanksgiving in 2022 with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. England's longest-reigning monarch died later that year at age 96. (Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"The king has indicated, sometimes through his calculated silence, that as soon as the courts make a decision, then Andrew will be swiftly dealt with," Matta shared. "Unless or until that happens, he really does feel that he’s done all he can within existing precedent."

Queen Camilla looking down next to flowers inside a car.

Queen Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, is seen leaving Sinfonia Smith Square Hall, of which she is patron, following her visit to the venue in London, on Feb. 19, 2026. The visit takes place amid heightened public attention on the royal family following the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office.  (Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

According to multiple reports, Buckingham Palace wasn’t informed in advance of Andrew’s morning arrest, though the U.K. government received prior notice. Royal commentator Meredith Constant told Fox News Digital that was "surprising," given the arrest occurred on the monarch’s private property.

"If the monarchy thinks they can go back to business as usual right now, I think they’re in for a rude awakening," Constant warned. "Based on what we’ve seen during other crises, they are most likely playing defense rather than offense."

The entrance to the Sandringham estate at night.

An entrance at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has relocated following his departure from Royal Lodge in Windsor.  (Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images)

"There are still questions about what the monarchy knew of Andrew’s actions, and when," she said. "Will the British media hold Buckingham Palace accountable and press for answers, or continue echoing palace talking points? That’s the question."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

King Charles' statement following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest.

In this photo illustration, a statement from His Majesty King Charles III via communications at Buckingham Palace pledges his "full and wholehearted support and co-operation" to the "appropriate authorities" in response to the arrest of his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

"We’ll continue to see sources close to Prince William convey that the future king would have taken a stronger stance on Andrew. He has to be careful not to step on his father’s toes, though, however eager his team is to protect the positive, modern image of the future king, whether that’s based in reality or not."

Nothing threatens a monarchy faster than questions about money — and that’s where pressure could mount for the king, Constant said.

Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson looking concerned and serious outside a church wearing black.

The whereabouts of Sarah Ferguson, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ex wife, are unknown. Fox News Digital reached out to the former Duchess of York for comment. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

"If anything is going to challenge the stability of the monarchy, it's questions around finances," she explained. "Did Andrew use his position as U.K. trade envoy to enrich himself and others? Does it in any way implicate his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who attended business trips with their father when he was a trade envoy?"

Prince Andrew looking stern in a dark suit and blue tie standing next to his daughters and brother Prince Edward

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, still hold their royal titles and aren't accused of any wrongdoing. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"King Charles made a bold move by welcoming Andrew’s daughters back into the royal fold. It likely seemed wise at the time — to separate the family further from Andrew — but it may come back to haunt him later."

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that the British public is demanding accountability now more than ever. All eyes, she said, will be on the king and his next move.

King Charles III seated between Laura Weir and Stella McCartney on the front row of a fashion show.

King Charles III sits between CEO of the British Fashion Council Laura Weir (left) and Stella McCartney (right) in the front row for British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker, at the opening show of London fashion week on Feb. 19, 2026, in London. (Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"The royal family is hoping to stem the flow of public fury," she explained. "King Charles has previously been accused of not getting ahead of the curve, dragging his feet by not acting quickly enough regarding the Andrew fallout. The king, along with the rest of the family, is trying to navigate the outcry."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A security officer in front of the gate of Buckingham Palace.

High security measures and media activity is seen here around Buckingham Palace, as developments continue regarding the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Feb.19, 2026, in London. (Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"The avalanche of alleged Andrew revelations has shaken confidence in the monarchy’s future stability," said Chard. "However, this is a bumpy journey."

Police previously told Fox News Digital they were "assessing" reports that Andrew sent trade information to Epstein in 2010, when he was Britain’s special envoy for international trade. Correspondence between the two men was released last month by the U.S. Department of Justice, along with millions of pages of documents from the American investigation into Epstein.

Prince Andrew in a suit and top hat looking at a woman wearing a light pink suit and floral hat as Jeffrey Epstein looks on.

This undated photo shows the former Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein at Ascot in the U.K. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Authorities noted the allegations under investigation on Thursday are separate from those made by Virginia Roberts Giuffre. The American woman said she was trafficked to Britain to have sex with the prince in 2001, when she was 17. Giuffre died by suicide last year.

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre

Virginia Giuffre holds a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein.  (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Giuffre’s family praised the arrest, telling Fox News Digital in a statement that their "broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty."

"He was never a prince," said the family. "For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you."

A man stepping out of an unmarked car at the home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in Sandringham, Norfolk.

A man steps out of an unmarked car at the home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on Feb. 19, 2026 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

On Oct. 30, the king stripped his disgraced brother of his princely title and evicted him from Royal Lodge. Andrew is temporarily staying at Wood Farm cottage on the king’s Sandringham estate.

SARAH FERGUSON ALLEGEDLY BEGGED JEFFREY EPSTEIN FOR JOB AS 'HOUSE ASSISTANT' IN NEWLY REVEALED EMAILS

Prince Andrew leaving St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor stepped back as a senior royal in 2019 following an explosive televised interview in which he attempted to explain his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. (Petr David Josek/AP Photo, File)

Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing in his association with Epstein.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending

Close modal

Continue