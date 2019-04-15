Charlize Theron is no longer looking for love after saying she was 'shockingly available

Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron recently spoke about being “shockingly available” and was waiting for someone to “step up” and date her — but one week removed from her comments and she seems to have rescinded on those claims.

Theron is now saying that she is not currently looking for love. She told Extra in a new interview: “I’m gonna finish this press tour then I’m gonna shoot a movie in London, and I’m figuring like around September we’ll talk about this.”

Theron is currently set to star in “Long Shot”—a romantic comedy featuring Seth Rogen as her love counterpart.

“The idea of working with Seth was something I was really excited about… I read the script and I saw a lot of potential for us to go and do something that could work with the two of us that in a way — for me, not so much for him — felt like a real challenge,” Theron stated on working with Rogen.

As a single mother, Theron stated, “Like every working mom out there, you go through periods when you are overwhelmed, and I'm in one of those right now.” She reiterated, however, by stating, “There is always light at the end of the tunnel.”

When asked about her emotional state, she stated, “I don't cry. I do cry. I take that back… I cry at anything related to my kids. For sure. But I don't cry about being overwhelmed.”

Theron previously dated Stuart Townsend until they split in 2010. She then dated fellow Academy Award winner Sean Penn and were engaged but split up in 2015.

Earlier this year, rumors swirled that Theron and Brad Pitt were dating after they met through Penn. However, a source denied to People magazine the two were seeing each other.

“About six months ago, they did a shoot together,” a source told People. “They have spent time together.”

"Long Shot" stars Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen and is set to be released in theaters on May 3, 2019.