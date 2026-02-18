'Pulp Fiction,' 'Mask' actor Peter Greene's cause of death revealed: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The cause of death for actor Peter Greene, who was found in his New York City apartment in December, was an accidental gunshot wound, the New York City Chief Medical Examiner office said on Wednesday, according to reports.

The 60-year-old "Pulp Fiction" star was found with a "gunshot wound of left axilla with injury of brachial artery," the medical examiner said, referring to his left armpit, according to People magazine.

The brachial artery is the major blood vessel that supplies blood to the upper arm, elbow, forearm and hand, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

His manner of death was determined to be accidental.

Greene's manager, Gregg Edwards, confirmed his death to Fox News Digital in December.

Edwards said that Greene died in his apartment in Manhattan. According to the New York Daily News, which first reported his death, neighbors in his building heard Christmas music blaring from his home starting early Dec. 10, and when it didn't stop, a wellness check was performed on Dec. 12, which is when he was found.

"He was just a terrific guy," Edwards told The Associated Press. "Arguably one of the greatest character actors on the planet; Has worked with everybody."

He added, "We’ve been friends for over a decade. Just the nicest man."

Born in Montclair, New Jersey, Greene landed some of his first leading roles in "Laws of Gravity" in 1992 and "Clean, Shaven" in 1993, according to IMDb.

In 1994, he played villain, Zed, in Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction," who is brought in to torture characters played by Bruce Willis and Ving Rhames. That same year, he played another leading villain opposite Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz in "The Mask."

He continued acting steadily, with nearly 100 acting credits to his name, including roles in "The Usual Suspects," "Blue Streak" and "Training Day."

Greene's most recent role was in the movie "Clicka," which was released last month.

His manager also shared that at the time of his death, he was working on a documentary called "From the American People: The Withdrawal of USAID," producing and narrating it alongside Jason Alexander and Kathleen Turner.