Jelly Roll reveals the one thing that 'still makes my skin crawl'

Country music star serves as judge on Netflix's 'Star Search' despite his fear of magicians

By Janelle Ash , Larry Fink Fox News
Jelly Roll told Fox News Digital that before Netflix's "Star Search," he was "creeped out" by magicians.

Jelly Roll is not a big fan of magic.

At Netflix’s "Star Search" series finale on Tuesday night, magician TJ Salta won the big $500,000 prize. After Salta was crowned the winner, Jelly Roll — who is a judge on the competition show — explained that he is terrified of magicians.

Fox News Digital was interviewing comedian Anthony Anderson when Jelly Roll approached him on the red carpet. "We were just talking about how you're definitely afraid of magicians and magic, but now you're in love with it," Anderson told the country music star.

Jelly Roll on stage

Jelly Roll revealed the one thing that "makes his skin crawl." (Marc Grimwade/WireImage)

"Listen, I did not like magic at the beginning of this thing," Jelly Roll said before sharing he now would personally buy tickets to see Salta perform again.

JELLY ROLL’S EX-FLING WAITED IN ‘HOTEL DOWN THE STREET’ DURING MARRIAGE CRISIS, BUNNIE XO SAYS

Jelly Roll Star Search red carpet

Jelly Roll said magic creeps him out at Netflix's "Star Search" live series finale. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

"I mean, I don't know if afraid is the right word as much as just creeped out. Just creepy. You know, just weird. And that still makes my skin crawl, but I'd buy tickets," Jelly Roll said.

Jelly Roll and Anthony Anderson

Jelly Roll and Anthony Anderson laughing on the "Star Search" red carpet. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Aside from Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Chrissy Teigen serve as judges and Anderson is the host. Before the series crowned Salta as their winner, Harry Merlin Piper, Duo Vespertilio, Spud Howard, and Salta were the four finalists.

Jelly Roll, Chrissy Teigen, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Anthony Anderson

(L-R) Jelly Roll, Chrissy Teigen, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Anthony Anderson attended Netflix's "Star Search" live finale red carpet on Feb. 17. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Following the live event, Salta told Fox News Digital his "body dropped" when he heard his name called as the winner of the series.

"Oh my gosh. It was a lot of shock. But just, again, being here from the first week, it was a mental, physical, and spiritual battle and journey," Salta said. "So, it was lot of gratitude. It was shocking to have my whole family there live. They were there every moment. You don't see the work that goes on behind the scenes."

TJ Salta

TJ Salta was crowned the winner of Netflix's "Star Search." (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

"You see all of the work, from all of these artists tonight, all of the talent. You don't see how much goes on, and just getting to finally get the love and the results for that was just, yeah, dream come true," Salta said.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

