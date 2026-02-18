Jelly Roll reveals the one thing that ‘still makes my skin crawl’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jelly Roll is not a big fan of magic.

At Netflix’s "Star Search" series finale on Tuesday night, magician TJ Salta won the big $500,000 prize. After Salta was crowned the winner, Jelly Roll — who is a judge on the competition show — explained that he is terrified of magicians.

Fox News Digital was interviewing comedian Anthony Anderson when Jelly Roll approached him on the red carpet. "We were just talking about how you're definitely afraid of magicians and magic, but now you're in love with it," Anderson told the country music star.

"Listen, I did not like magic at the beginning of this thing," Jelly Roll said before sharing he now would personally buy tickets to see Salta perform again.

"I mean, I don't know if afraid is the right word as much as just creeped out. Just creepy. You know, just weird. And that still makes my skin crawl, but I'd buy tickets," Jelly Roll said.

Aside from Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Chrissy Teigen serve as judges and Anderson is the host. Before the series crowned Salta as their winner, Harry Merlin Piper, Duo Vespertilio, Spud Howard, and Salta were the four finalists.

Following the live event, Salta told Fox News Digital his "body dropped" when he heard his name called as the winner of the series.

"Oh my gosh. It was a lot of shock. But just, again, being here from the first week, it was a mental, physical, and spiritual battle and journey," Salta said. "So, it was lot of gratitude. It was shocking to have my whole family there live. They were there every moment. You don't see the work that goes on behind the scenes."

"You see all of the work, from all of these artists tonight, all of the talent. You don't see how much goes on, and just getting to finally get the love and the results for that was just, yeah, dream come true," Salta said.

