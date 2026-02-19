Jamie Kennedy blasts Hollywood ICE protesters: 'Get on the frontlines' instead of Sundance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jamie Kennedy is over it.

The "Scream" actor criticized Hollywood stars who had spoken out against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from the safety of red carpets and film festivals.

"People are protesting ICE, OK? And I understand the situation is … it's a crazy situation," the 55-year-old said on Jack Osbourne’s podcast, "Trying Not to Die."

"But when you have actors from the red carpet of an award show at the Beverly Hilton … and they're on there saying, you know, all of this stuff about ‘We're under a fascist regime. We're an authoritarianism [regime].' Bro, yo bro, you're literally guarded by like the most top [bodyguards]. Like, it's insanity."

CNN PANEL ERUPTS AFTER GUEST CALLS OUT 'HOLLYWOOD JACKA----' OVER POLITICAL LECTURES AT AWARD SHOWS

He added people shouldn’t say "you're under authoritarian rule when you're literally being authoritarian," joking that some of the stars had "MMA Secret Service agents" protecting them.

He said he saw stars from Brentwood, a wealthy neighborhood in Los Angeles, speaking out against ICE from the Sundance Film Festival in January.

"They're like, ‘Oh, this and this and this and this,' I'm like, 'You're in Sundance!' You know? ‘If you care, you wouldn't be in Sundance. Get on the frontlines!'"

CELEBS DECRY ICE AGENTS, TRUMP GOVERNMENT AS 'MONSTERS' AND THE 'WORST OF THE WORST' IN SCATHING CRITIQUES

Cohost Ryan Drexler said it was the same type of people who wanted to defund the police "until someone does a snatch and grab, and they break the window and rip them out of the window."

Kennedy reiterated that the ICE situation was "wild," but "in theory, they're basically just trying to get rid of the criminals. Is it a perfect system? No. But I'm not there. But basically, let's adhere to the laws of what, you know, we have, right? Get rid of criminals."

He figured the problem with some people protesting ICE is that they aren’t worldly enough to know that many other places in the world are far worse.

"I'm just saying, it's like people haven't got a taste of the whole world to understand how good we have it in this country," he added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Protests against ICE swelled last month following a surge in Minnesota during which two Americans, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, were killed.

While Osbourne stressed he is always on the side of the law, he added, "Them shooting that dude, no … that was bad."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It’s terrible," Kennedy agreed, as Drexler said he thinks the problem is that the agents aren’t trained enough for the situations they’ve faced.

"No Americans should die," Kennedy added. "No one should have been shot."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

But he said his bottom line feelings about ICE are "simple."

"Do you believe that there were millions of people that came into this country illegally?" he asked rhetorically to Osbourne. "OK. Do you believe that within that there's a lot of criminals? Do you believe that what ICE is doing, there's a lot of deporting of a lot of bad criminals? Do you believe that that's not getting the press? OK, so, do you believe that if you just let people do their job, we would still probably not have two deaths?"

Osbourne answered "yes" to all of Kennedy's questions.