Justin Bieber says he can beat Tom Cruise in a fight, calls himself 'the Conor McGregor of entertainment'

Justin Bieber is ready for a showdown.

In June of 2019, the "Yummy" singer took to Twitter to challenge Tom Cruise to a "fight in the octagon," saying the movie star "will never live it down" should he not engage.

Just days later, Bieber, now 25, admitted that his challenge was in jest.

“It was just a random tweet. I do that stuff sometimes,” Bieber told TMZ at the time. “I think he would probably whoop my a-- in a fight. He’s got that dad strength.”

However, during a recent appearance on James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" segment of "The Late Late Show," the singer walked back his previous statements, claiming he could beat the 57-year-old actor in a fight.

When Corden told Bieber he'd bet that Cruise would win in a fight, Bieber said that "there's absolutely no way" that would be the case.

"He's not the guy you see in movies," the singer explained. "That's a character. [Being in] phenomenal shape doesn't mean you're a good fighter."

When Corden insisted that Cruise would be victorious, Bieber clapped back.

"You're mesmerized by the characters that he's playing," Bieber said. "I'm telling you ... I'm dangerous. My agility is crazy. My agility is insane."

He added: "I'm the Conor McGregor of entertainment."

After Bieber's initial challenge, McGregor, a professional mixed martial artist, offered to host the fight.

"If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout," tweeted the 31-year-old athlete. "Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!"