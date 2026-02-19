Expand / Collapse search
Former Prince Andrew

Former Prince Andrew arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office: A look back at his life in photos

Former Duke of York arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office following years of Jeffrey Epstein-related allegations

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Former Prince Andrew arrested amid Epstein file fallout Video

Former Prince Andrew arrested amid Epstein file fallout

Washington Examiner editor-in-chief Hugo Gurdon analyzes the latest developments in the release of the Epstein files in the aftermath of former Prince Andrew's arrest on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 19, on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The former prince's arrest comes after years of public scrutiny due to his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein, and the allegations from Virginia Giuffre that she was forced to have multiple sexual encounters with the former prince after being sex-trafficked by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell as a minor. Andrew has denied all allegations against him.

He stepped back from his royal duties in 2020 and decided to give up his royal titles — including Duke of York in 2025. His brother, King Charles III, then stripped Andrew of all remaining titles, including prince, after which he became Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," the king said in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course."

A three-way split of the former Prince Andrew throughout the years.

Andrew was arrested on Feb. 19. (Getty Images; Andrew Parsons - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images; Phil Noble/Reuters)

PRINCE WILLIAM SEES PRINCE ANDREW, SARAH FERGUSON AS 'THREAT' AS KING CHARLES FREEZES THEM OUT: EXPERTS

The family of Giuffre reacted to news of the prince's arrest in a statement.

"At last. Today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty. On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the UK’s Thames Valley Police for their investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor," the statement said. "He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you."

Here is a look back at the former prince's life.

1960

Queen Elizabeth holding a newborn Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in March 1960.

Queen Elizabeth holding her third baby following his birth in February 1960. (CENTRAL PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)

A bulletin placed in front of the gates of Buckingham Palace announced Andrew's birth on February 19, 1960.

"The Queen has had a restful night. Her Majesty and her son are both very well," the bulletin read.

Princess Anne and Prince Charles meeting their younger brother, Prince Andrew in 1960.

Princess Ann and the then King Charles looking down at their new baby brother. (RDB/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Princess Ann was nearly 10 years old and the now King Charles was nearly 12 when the Queen brought home their younger brother.

1962

Prince Andrew waving to the crowd during the trooping the colour ceremony in 1962.

Prince Andrew waves to the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony (PA Images via Getty Images)

Andrew happily waved to onlookers while on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the 1962 Trooping the Colour ceremony.

1964

Prince Andrew with Queen Elizabeth and his baby brother, Prince Edward in 1964.

Queen Elizabeth and her two sons: the former Prince Andrew and Prince Edward in 1964. (Bettmann/Corbis/Getty Images)

The former Prince Andrew posed for a photo alongside his mother, Queen Elizabeth, and his younger brother, Prince Edward, following his birth in March 1964.

Prince Andrew on the Buckingham Palace balcony with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince Edward in 1964.

Andrew joined his parents and younger brother on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the Trooping the Colour ceremony. (Fox Photos/Getty Images)

No longer the youngest member of the royal family, Andrew waved to the crowd at the 1964 Trooping the Colour alongside his parents and his younger brother, Prince Edward.

1966

Prince Andrew giving the camera a cheeky smile as he climbs a tree in Buckingham Palace in 1966.

Prince Andrew gave the photographer a cheeky smile while posing for photos in 1966. (Getty Images)

Andrew was photographed climbing a tree on the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

Prince Edward and Prince Andrew smiling for the camera through the banisters.

Prince Edward and the then Prince Andrew smiling for the camera through the banisters.

Prince Edward and the former Prince Andrew smiled for the camera while poking their heads through the stone barriers on the grounds outside Buckingham Palace.

1968

Prince Andrew saluting while dressed in his boy scouts uniform in 1968.

The former Prince Andrew wearing his Cub Scout uniform and saluting. (Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The former prince photographed saluting while in his Boy Scouts uniform while outside Buckingham Palace.

The Royal Family outside Frogmore House in Windsor posing for a family photo in 1968.

The Royal Family posing for a photo outside of Frogmore House. (PA Images via Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip posing for a family photo with their four children outside at Frogmore House in Windsor.

1971

Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Queen Elizabeth reading during her Christmas address in 1971.

Queen Elizabeth with her younger sons, Andrew and Prince Edward. (CENTRAL PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)

An 11-year-old Andrew joined his mother, Queen Elizabeth, and brother, Prince Edward to read a book as part of the Queen's Christmas message to the Commonwealth.

1972

Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip outside Balmoral Castle in 1972.

Queen Elizabeth with her husband and two younger sons outside Balmoral Castle. (PA Images via Getty Images)

Andrew posed for a photo outside Balmoral Castle with his mother, father and younger brother.

The castle in Scottland was known to be the Queen's favorite destination over the summer holiday.

1973

The royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony celebrating Princess Anne's wedding in November 1973.

The royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony celebrating Princess Anne's wedding in November 1973. (Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

Andrew joined his family on the Buckingham Palace balcony to help celebrate his sister, Princess Anne's marriage.

Princess Anne married Captain Mark Phillips in November 1973, and the couple welcomed two children together, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, before separating in 1989 and divorcing in April 1992.

1975

Prince Andrew and King Charles in a Rolls Royce at the Highland Games in Scotland in 1975.

Members of the royal family at the Highland Games in Scotland in September 1975. (Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

Andrew sat beside his brother, the now King Charles, as the royal family arrived to the Highland Games in Scotland in 1975.

1977

Prince Andrew and King Charles dressed as cowboys during a visit to Canada in 1977.

King Charles and Andrew laughing while dressed as cowboys during a visit to Calgary, Canada in 1977. (Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

Andrew and King Charles embraced the cowboy lifestyle, dressing up in cowboy hats and Bolo ties while watching the Calgary Stampede during a visit to Canada in 1977.

1978

Prince Andrew in a military uniform in 1978

(Original Caption) Brize Norton, England: Close up of Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's son, in uniform. (Getty images)

An 18-year-old Andrew was still a student at Gordonstoun School, where Prince Philip also attended as a teenager, and was preparing to join the Royal Navy in the coming year.

1980

A split of Prince Andrew in line with other students while at a parade at his military school in 1980.

The former prince began training at Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth, in 1979. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images; PA Images via Getty Images)

The former prince began training at Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth in 1979, with the intention of joining the Royal Navy following graduation.

Here he is standing in line with other students during his Passing Out parade in 1980, which was attended by Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth.

1981

A portrait of the royal family at King Charles and Princess Diana's wedding in 1981.

Andrew and Prince Edward posing with King Charles and Princess Diana at their wedding in 1981. (PA Images via Getty Images)

Andrew posed alongside his older brother, the now King Charles, and his new bride, Princess Diana, in 1981.

1982

Andrew celebrating England's win in the Falklands War in September 1982.

Andrew celebrating England's win in the Falklands War in September 1982. (Kent Gavin/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

The former prince joined the Royal Navy following his graduation from the Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth, and was called to serve his country during the 10-week Falklands War, during which he acted as a helicopter pilot and flew many missions.

Andrew posing with the helicopter he piloted during the Falklands War.

Andrew posing with the helicopter he piloted during the war. (David Levenson/Getty Images)

The war broke out in April 1982 when Argentina invaded the Falkland Islands, a territory of the British Commonwealth. 

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew, Prince Philip and Princess Anne in 1982.

Andrew was visited by his parents and Princess Anne upon his return from the war. (PA Images via Getty Images)

Andrew returned from the war in September 1982, and his parents were there to greet him when he arrived.

1983

Prince Andrew at the Naval Air Station in 1983.

Andrew posing in front of a helicopter in 1983. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The former prince continued to serve his country as a member of the Royal Navy in 1983.

1986

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew waving to the crowd on their wedding day in 1986.

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew waving to the crowd on their wedding day in 1986. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Andrew married Sarah Ferguson in 1986, a woman he had known since they were both toddlers, but did not begin dating until Princess Diana invited Ferguson to Royal Ascot in the summer of 1965.

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson share a kiss on the Buckingham Palace balcony on their wedding day in 1986.

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson share a kiss on the Buckingham Palace balcony on their wedding day in 1986. (Derek Hudson/Getty Images)

"We were made to sit next to each other," Andrew said in their engagement interview. "It was at Ascot, as it were, that the whole thing took off."

The two were engaged shortly after and tied the knot in July 1986. In an interview with Piers Morgan in 2011, Ferguson said: "We married for total love. And when I went up that aisle, I had — I married my man."

1988

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson outside Portland Hospital with their newborn daughter, in August 1988.

Andrew and Sarah welcomed their first daughter in August 1988. (John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images)

The former Duke and Duchess of York welcomed their first daughter, Princess Beatrice, in August 1988. 

"Her Royal Highness the Duchess of York was safely delivered of a daughter at 8:18 p.m. today," the royal decree announcing her birth read. It reportedly took 14 days for the couple to announce their firstborn daughter's name.

SARAH FERGUSON ALLEGEDLY BEGGED JEFFERY EPSTEIN FOR JOB AS 'HOUSE ASSISTANT' IN NEWLY REVEALED EMAILS

1989

Prince Andrew popping his head out of a tank and smiling at the camera in 1989.

Andrew waving and smiling at the camera from inside a tank. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Andrew continued serving his country in the Royal Navy throughout the 1980s.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson with their daughter traveling to Balmoral in 1989.

Andrew, Sarah and Princess Beatrice depart Portsmouth before arriving at Balmoral. (Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images)

Andrew and Sarah waving at the camera prior to departing for Balmoral to spend their summer holiday there.

1990

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson outside the hospital with their newborn baby Princess Eugenie in 1990.

The couple welcomed their second daughter in 1990. (Martin Keene - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

Andrew and the former Duchess of York welcomed their second daughter, Princess Eugenie, in March 1990.

Prince Andrew bringing Princess Beatrice to the hospital to meet her baby sister.

Andrew brought Princess Beatrice to the hospital to meet her baby sister. (Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)

A sign was placed outside Buckingham Palace announcing the birth and assuring fans that both mother and baby were doing well.  She was introduced to the world outside the hospital wrapped in a white blanket.

1992

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson with their daughters touring the grounds of the Royal Windsor House Show in 1992.

Andrew and Ferguson announced their separation in 1992. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

The former prince and Ferguson announced their separation in 1992. Although they separated as a couple, they remained committed to parenting their two daughters together.

This was a particularly bad year for the royal family, and is often called Queen Elizabeth II’s "annus horribilis." This year saw the separation of Andrew and Ferguson, marital issues between Charles and Princess Diana, a fire at Windsor Castle and was the year Princess Anne got a divorce.

1993

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson with their daughter at the School's Sports Day in 1993.

Andrew sitting next to Ferguson, who has their young daughter on her lap. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Despite separating, Andrew and Ferguson maintained a healthy co-parenting relationship.

Prince Andrew posing in his Navy uniform after becoming the captain of the Royal Navy minehunter HMS Cottesmore in 1993.

In 1993, Andrew became the captain of the Royal Navy minehunter HMS Cottesmore. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

In 1993, Andrew became the captain of the Royal Navy minehunter HMS Cottesmore. Here he is posing in front of it.

1996

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson with their kids at a charily polo game in 1996.

Andrew and Ferguson with their two daughters at the Charity Golf Tournament in 1996. (Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images)

Four years after announcing their separation, Andrew and Ferguson finalized their divorce in 1996.

"I didn't want a divorce but had to because of circumstance. I wanted to work; it's not right for a princess of the royal house to be commercial, so Andrew and I decided to make the divorce official so I could go off and get a job," Ferguson later told Harper's Bazaar.

1998

A split of The former prince learned a cultural dance while visiting Samoa in 1998.

The former prince learned a cultural dance while visiting Samoa in 1998. (John Stillwell - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

Andrew traveled all over the world as a member of the royal family, including to Samoa, where he learned a traditional dance.

Andrew, Sarah and their children

Andrew on a ski vacation with his ex-wife and their daughters. (UK Press via Getty Images)

Despite no longer being a member of the royal family, Ferguson continued to co-parent with Andrew, including going on ski vacations with him and their daughters.

1999

Andrew and Bill Clinton playing golf in Martha's Vineyard in 1999.

Andrew and Bill Clinton playing golf in Martha's Vineyard in 1999. (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Andrew joined former President Bill Clinton for a round of gold in Martha's Vineyard in 1999, the same year his relationship with Jeffery Epstein began.

Both Clinton and Andrew are mentioned in the Epstein files, although inclusion in the files does not necessarily indicate any wrongdoing.

2001

Prince Andrew while visiting a mosque in Oman in 2001

Andrew retired from the Royal Navy in 2001. (Andrew Parsons - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

In 2001, Andrew officially retired from the Royal Navy after serving for 22 years, and according to Buckingham Palace he retired with the rank of Commander.

That same year, he was appointed the UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment, which involved promoting British businesses abroad, leading trade delegations and other responsibilities.

2002

Prince Andrew, Prince Charles and Prince Philip leading the charge at the Queen Mother's funeral in 2002.

Andrew lead the charge at the Queen Mother's funeral in 2002. (Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

The Queen Mother died in 2002, and Andrew lead the procession at her funeral alongside his brother, the now King Charles, and his father, Prince Philip.

2005

Prince Andrew visiting the New Zealand military in 2005.

Andrew smiling with a military captain while visiting New Zealand in 2005. (DEAN TREML/AFP via Getty Images)

 Andrew was all smiles as he visited the Trentham Military Camp in New Zealand during a visit to the country in 2005.

Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 2005.

Queen Elizabeth, Andrew and Prince Phillip celebrating the 60th anniversary of the end of WWII on the Buckingham Palace balcony. (Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

Andrew celebrated the 60th anniversary of the end of World War II with his parents on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 2005.

2006

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice with their dad, Prince Andrew at the Sandringham church service on Christmas Day in 2006.

 Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with their dad on Christmas Day in 2006. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Andrew continued to live life as a senior royal, even attending the Christmas service in Sandringham with his family in 2006.

Prince Andrew dressed in uniform for the Order of the Garter Service in 2006.

Andrew dressed in uniform for the Order of the Garter Service in 2006. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

That year, the former prince was appointed a member of the Order of the Garter, one of the oldest and most prestigious honors in Britain.

When he was stripped of his titles by King Charles in 2025, he was also removed as a member of the Garter.

2007

Prince Andrew posing with his family in celebration of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 60th wedding anniversary in 2007.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2007. (Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/WireImage)

The former prince posed for photos with his family in celebration of his parent's 60th wedding anniversary in 2007.

This year also marked Epstein's first time facing serious criminal charges in Florida related to sexual abuse of underage girls. He ultimately reached a plea deal which was formalized in 2008. However, Andrew's relationship with him continued.

2009

Prince Andrew at the Commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the royal navy aviation in 2009.

Andrew at the Commemoration for the 100Th Anniversary Of Royal Navy Aviation.  (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Andrew dressed in full military regalia in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Royal Navy Aviation.

2011

Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson at Beatrice's college graduation in 2011.

Andrew and Ferguson celebrating Princess Beatrice's graduation from Goldsmiths College. (Ian Nicholson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Andrew and Ferguson came together to celebrate their daughter, Princess Beatrice's graduation from Goldsmiths College in 2011.

This year, he also stepped down as the UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment due to public criticism over his friendship with Epstein.

2015

Prince Andrew Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001 photo

Andrew allegedly appears in this photograph with his arm around the waist of then-17-year-old Virginia Giuffre. Ghislaine Maxwell is standing to the right. (U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals)

Andrew's standing in the public eye continued to deteriorate in 2015 when Virginia Giuffre came forward alleging she was a victim of Epstein's. She claimed to have been sexually trafficked by him and forced to engage in sexual intercourse with Andrew when she was 17 years old.

The former prince denied the allegations and Buckingham Palace released a statement in support of him.

2016

Prince Andrew at Royal Ascot in 2016.

Andrew at Royal Ascot in 2016. (Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images)

Andrew continued in his role as a working royal, attending events such as Royal Ascot and representing the family during engagements abroad.

2018

Prince Andrew and Princess Eugenie on her wedding day in 2018.

Andrew and Princess Eugenie waving to the crowd on her wedding day in 2018. (Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images)

The former Duke of York was all smiles as he walked his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day in 2018.

Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in October of that year and the two now share two sons: August and Ernest born in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

2019

Prince Andrew at the Southeast Asian Nations Summit in 2019.

Andrew took a step back from public life in November 2019 following a disastrous interview with the BBC. (LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images)

Things took a turn for the worse for Andrew in 2019 when Epstein was arrested on charges of federal sex trafficking in the United States. His arrest and subsequent death in August 2019 resurfaced the allegations made against him by Giuffre.

In an effort to clear his name, Andrew gave a televised interview to BBC journalist Emily Maitlis, in which he denied any sexual contact with Giuffre and claimed he doesn't remember meeting her.

While he did say he regretted his friendship with Epstein, the public did not feel he showed any empathy for his victims, which they criticized him for. Rather than help his reputation, the interview did more harm to his public image and, just a few days after it aired, he announced in November 2019 that he would be scaling back from public duties. 

2022

Prince Andrew and his siblings at Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022.

Andrew and his siblings at their mother, Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

In January 2022, Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew had been stripped of his honorary military roles and royal patronages and that they had been returned to the Queen.

Due to this decision, he was not allowed to dress in military uniform when attending his mother's funeral in 2022 like his siblings, instead wearing a suit.

Also in 2022, Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre stemming from a civil suit against him, therefore avoiding trial. He did not however admit to any liability in the settlement and the financial terms were kept a secret.

He was not present on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee or any of the other Jubilee events.

2023

Prince Andrew at King Charles' coronation in 2023.

Andrew at King Charles' coronation in May 2023. (Andy Stenning - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

While the former prince was in attendance at King Charles' coronation in May 2023, he did not join the rest of the family on the Buckingham Palace balcony to greet the public following the ceremony. 

2025

A photo of Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell found in the Justice Department's latest release of Epstein files.

A photo of Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell found in the Justice Department's latest release of Epstein files. (Department of Justice)

Photos of Andrew were found in the Epstein files released by the Department of Justice in December 2025.

Inclusion in the files does not necessarily imply any wrongdoing.

Earlier that year he decided to give up his royal titles — including Duke of York in 2025. His brother, King Charles III, then stripped Andrew of all remaining titles, including prince, after which he became Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

2026

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor seated in a vehicle while departing Aylsham Police Station.

Andrew was arrested in February 2026 after years of denying allegations against him. (Phil Noble/Reuters)

Andrew was arrested in February 2026 on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

According to People, the arrest took place in Sandringham Estate, the same home where his mother, Queen Elizabeth, spent her final days. He moved there after he was forced out of his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, by King Charles.

"This is the place – Wood Farm – where the Queen spent her last birthday in April 2022," Robert Jobson, the author of 'The Windsor Legacy,' told People following the arrest. "Four years later, it’s been raided by the police. It beggars belief."

