Former Prince Andrew’s removal from line of succession considered by UK government

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The former Prince Andrew is facing more fallout following his arrest on Thursday.

On Friday, police continued searching Andrew’s former home. The British government is also considering whether to formally remove him from the line of succession.

Despite being stripped of his princely title in October and now facing a police investigation, Andrew remains eighth in line to the throne — a change that would require new legislation.

"The government is considering any further steps that might be required, and we’re not ruling anything out," announced James Murray, the government’s chief secretary to the Treasury.

EPSTEIN PROBE LEADER COMER SAYS 'NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW' AFTER EX-PRINCE ANDREW ARREST

The last time a royal was removed from the line of succession was after the abdication of King Edward VIII in 1936. The law was changed to remove him and any descendants from the list.

When speaking on BBC Radio 4's Any Questions show, Defence Minister Luke Pollard said that the British government and Buckingham Palace have been working together to prevent Andrew from "potentially being a heartbeat away from the throne."

He added that he is hopeful this is an issue that "will enjoy cross party support" but "is something that only happens when the police investigation concludes."

Andrew was arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," King Charles III said in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course."

"As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all," he added.

The former prince has been the subject of public scrutiny for many years due to his close friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and allegations from Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims Andrew had sex with her when he knew she was only 17.

Following years of scrutiny, Andrew announced in October 2025 that he would "no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me," and continued to deny all allegations against him.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Later that month, Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles had "initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," noting, "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

The Crown Prosecution Service indicates that misconduct in public office has a maximum sentence of life in prison.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP